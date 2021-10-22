Alec Baldwin shoots and kills cinematographer on set with prop gun





A prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin has killed a woman on set, US law enforcement said on Thursday.

The incident happened on the set of Rust, a western in which Baldwin plays the lead.

Alec Baldwin with his wife Hilaria Thomas. © zhukovsky/123rf.com

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and Director Joel Souza “were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin," Santa Fe police said.

Hutchins died in hospital of her wounds.

Souza is still receiving treatment.

For more detail read: Prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin kills woman on set: Police - Eyewitness News