Alec Baldwin shoots and kills cinematographer on set with prop gun
A prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin has killed a woman on set, US law enforcement said on Thursday.
The incident happened on the set of Rust, a western in which Baldwin plays the lead.
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and Director Joel Souza “were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin," Santa Fe police said.
Hutchins died in hospital of her wounds.
Souza is still receiving treatment.
For more detail read: Prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin kills woman on set: Police - Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_86015735_new-york-august-28-2017-american-actor-producer-and-comedian-alec-baldwin-with-his-wife-hilaria-thom.html?vti=of99jm8kagazcofwti-1-11
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] "Sometimes the pen leads you where you don't expect it" - Jeffrey Archer
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to bestselling author Jeffrey Archer about his writing career and latest novel 'Over My Dead Body'.Read More
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!'
The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it.Read More
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu'
SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical productions.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021
John's book picks for the week.Read More
What to stream this weekend on Netflix, Showmax and Britbox
Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine.Read More
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema
Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead.Read More
Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk
Tune in for #AnHourWith our South African swimming champ on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Superman comes out as bisexual
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday
Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener.Read More