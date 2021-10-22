ANC lacks clear election message and strategy, says Ralph Mathekga





The ANC's "big guns" have gone into campaign overdrive with less than 10 until the municipal elections

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says the party doesn't have a strong message to convince voters why they should still vote ANC

Mathekga says the ANC does not have a sound election strategy and only offers weak promises to do better

The ANC has deployed its big guns to various parts of the country with just over a week to go before the local government election on 1 November.

Senior party leaders have been ramping up their campaign efforts including, President Cyril Ramaphosa, former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe as well as former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says the ANC lacks a clear and strong election message that will convince voters to keep them in power in various municipalities.

Mathekga says the party has been on the "backfoot" asking voters for another chance to correct its governance failures.

The party's election promises have been centred around doing better but "they don't sound too confident in themselves", he argues.

It is what they've used before, it's their conventional strategy of ramping it up, bringing in senior leaders, former presidents with credibility, the "big guns" - but unfortunately this time, it's not a normal campaign. Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

If you listen carefully, it's almost like the ANC going out to people and saying, "Vote for us again, we really don't know why, you've been doing it all along, we'll figure out why but vote for us because you've been voting for us, just don't abandon us." Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

They don't have an aggressive message, and I think the unleashing of these senior leaders is a real acknowledgment of the possible electoral crisis that they are actually facing going into this election. Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

They are being asked to explain themselves, they are going into the municipalities and they are starting with a disclaimer. They are starting on a backfoot. It's not the same ANC that has gone there and made huge promises. If you listen to the promises this time, they are very moderate. They don't sound too confident themselves. Ralph Mathekga, political analyst