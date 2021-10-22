Covid-19 surging in much of Europe again – some countries return to lockdown





Cases are rising in Germany, but some Eastern European countries are struggling with an even worse spike

Europe is awash in vaccines, but vaccination rates remain low in Eastern Europe

Latvia has returned to lockdown and Russia declared a one-week work shutdown while ordering unvaccinated over-60s to remain at home for four months

Romania has banned unvaccinated residents from travelling at night

Germany registered low numbers of new Covid-19 infections during the peak summer months.

However, the country’s infectious disease agency, the Robert Koch Institute, is now warning Germans to brace for a spike in Covid-19 during winter.

On Thursday, Germany registered 17 508 new cases of Covid-19 and 109 deaths.

Germany’s 16 state leaders on Friday debated whether or not to extend the state of emergency, set to expire on 25 November.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Deutsche Welle correspondent Janelle Dumalaon (scroll up to listen).

Cases [in Germany] are still rising… travellers returning from autumn break holidays might be contributing… Countries like Russia, Romania, Latvia, and Bulgaria are experiencing an even worse surge. There it is thought that low and uneven vaccination rates would be the main driver… Janelle Dumalaon, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

These countries have access to all the vaccines that they need. Europe is sitting on a surplus of vaccines. The problem is that people aren’t taking them. Vaccine hesitancy… has hampered inoculation efforts in these countries… Only a third of Romania’s population has been vaccinated so far… Janelle Dumalaon, correspondent - Deutsche Welle