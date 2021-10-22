City of CT issues warning about latest fake job ad aimed at defrauding students





Another fake job scam is circulating online purporting to be from the City of Cape Town

The fraudulent advert offers internship opportunities to agricultural students for 2022

Recruitment fraud appears to be on the rise with unemployment at its highest and people desperate for work

The City of Cape Town has been alerted to an advert for so called ‘urban agriculture project internships’ that is circulating. The City wants to warn the public that this is a scam aimed at defrauding students. #CTNews pic.twitter.com/VvAZDIHXNB — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) October 22, 2021

The City of Cape Town has warned the public about a fake internship advertisement for ‘urban agriculture project' interns that is being shared online.

In a media statement issued on Friday, the City says the advert is a scam aimed at defrauding students.

The municipality says it's concerned about the persistent trend of fraudulent adverts, especially at a time when unemployment is at levels higher than ever before in South Africa.

"Young people are desperate to start working, and the advert is giving them false hope", the statement reads.

The City says the fake ad must be regarded as criminal and unlawful and reported accordingly.

Earlier this month, the City also warned that there was a scammer selling fake Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) contracts to unsuspecting and desperate community members.

It is alleged that the scammer sold over 70 fake contracts to jobseekers who are desperate for work.