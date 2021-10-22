City of CT issues warning about latest fake job ad aimed at defrauding students
- Another fake job scam is circulating online purporting to be from the City of Cape Town
- The fraudulent advert offers internship opportunities to agricultural students for 2022
- Recruitment fraud appears to be on the rise with unemployment at its highest and people desperate for work
-Earlier this month, the City also warned that there was a fake EPWP contract doing rounds
The City of Cape Town has been alerted to an advert for so called ‘urban agriculture project internships’ that is circulating. The City wants to warn the public that this is a scam aimed at defrauding students. #CTNews pic.twitter.com/VvAZDIHXNB— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) October 22, 2021
The City of Cape Town has warned the public about a fake internship advertisement for ‘urban agriculture project' interns that is being shared online.
In a media statement issued on Friday, the City says the advert is a scam aimed at defrauding students.
The municipality says it's concerned about the persistent trend of fraudulent adverts, especially at a time when unemployment is at levels higher than ever before in South Africa.
"Young people are desperate to start working, and the advert is giving them false hope", the statement reads.
The City says the fake ad must be regarded as criminal and unlawful and reported accordingly.
RELATED: Fake job ads used to lure women for sexual exploitation, warns NGO
Earlier this month, the City also warned that there was a scammer selling fake Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) contracts to unsuspecting and desperate community members.
It is alleged that the scammer sold over 70 fake contracts to jobseekers who are desperate for work.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120507454_business-people-discussion-and-negotiating-investment-housing-estate-with-sign-a-contract-term-loan-.html?vti=nq5amjvkeryk24oaiz-1-86
More from Local
Suzelle DIY takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist
Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Very wet, cold weather expected in Cape Town this weekend
Winter is staging a bit of a comeback this weekend, according to the South African Weather Service.Read More
Polokwane kidnapping: 2 days later - no clues or hints as to where the boys are
Ray White interviews Bianca van Aswegen, National Coordinator for Missing Children SA.Read More
Will your old analogue TV still work after March 2022 digital switchover?
Lester Kiewit speaks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McCloud who explains.Read More
Bus converted into digital classroom to uplift schoolchildren in Langa
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Premier Alan Winde and Sue Anderson, the executive director of Atlas Foundation South Africa.Read More
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean?
Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange.Read More
Dominance of Takealot among issues to be investigated by Competition Commission
Bruce Whitfield talks to James Hodge about the Competition Commission's online market inquiry - public hearings set for November.Read More
We can't afford to open Cape Point earlier than 7am, says TMNP park manager
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to TMNP park manager Frans van Rooyen about reviewing the Cape Point opening times.Read More
Heads up! Cape Town's paid on-street parking will make a comeback from November
The City of Cape Town has announced the phased resumption of parking management services in various areas across the metro.Read More