India floods take at least 180 lives: 'In one day, they had 328 millimetres!'





At least 180 have died in flooding across India and Nepal after heavy, late monsoon rains triggered flash floods that destroyed homes and caused dam walls to burst.

“The people of Nepal and India are sandwiched between the pandemic and worsening climate disasters,” said the International Federation of Red Crescent Societies on Thursday.

India’s annual monsoon rains usually pass by September, with October typically bringing dry air masses to large parts of the country.

The rainfall has been extraordinary… homes submerged, landslides crushing villages… Schools have been closed… Religious and tourist activities have been suspended… The Ganges has burst its banks… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

The normal rainfall for the whole of October is 30 millimetres… In one day, they had 328 millimetres! Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent