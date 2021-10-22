See the before and after pics! Lester gets his hair done and looks beautiful





On Lester Tester, Lester tests the Novax haircare brand imported from Brazil by Impilo Beaux

Hairstylist Ardil 'takes Lester's locks to another level'

Friday is Lester Tester when Lester tries out an innovative product and lets us know what he thinks.

This week it's all about hair!

And Lester's locks are about to get pampered by Novex Hair Care, Brazil's number 1 hair care brand now available in South Arica by Impilo Beaux.

I'm known for my dreadlocks. It's something I'm very proud of. Lester Kiewit, Presenter - CapeTalk

During the show, listeners get a chance to win an R1,500 Novex Hair Care Voucher courtesy of CapeTalk and Novex Haircare.

The question: What does ‘o cabelo’ mean in Brazilian Portuguese?

Ardil is the man with the task of 'taking Lester's dread to another level.'

Lester tried some of the products in the range at home in preparation - the shampoo, conditioner, leave-in treatment mask and conditioner.

It has the Baobab oil inside the product which nourishes the skin and hair. Winston van Heerden Co-Founder & Director - Impilo Beaux

Lester says normally he grabs whatever shampoo his wife uses in the shower - but yesterday he followed the treatment in preparation for today's make-over and it was quite an experience.

It was quite an experience. I washed and then I put on a hair mask and let it sit. There was something very therapeutic doing that. Lester Kiewit, Presenter - CapeTalk

The products are all paraben and sulfate-free.

Ardil set out to do a style that is 'very on trend' on the catwalks globally he explains.

