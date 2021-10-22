See the before and after pics! Lester gets his hair done and looks beautiful
- On Lester Tester, Lester tests the Novax haircare brand imported from Brazil by Impilo Beaux
- Hairstylist Ardil 'takes Lester's locks to another level'
Friday is Lester Tester when Lester tries out an innovative product and lets us know what he thinks.
This week it's all about hair!
And Lester's locks are about to get pampered by Novex Hair Care, Brazil's number 1 hair care brand now available in South Arica by Impilo Beaux.
I'm known for my dreadlocks. It's something I'm very proud of.Lester Kiewit, Presenter - CapeTalk
During the show, listeners get a chance to win an R1,500 Novex Hair Care Voucher courtesy of CapeTalk and Novex Haircare.
The question: What does ‘o cabelo’ mean in Brazilian Portuguese?
Ardil is the man with the task of 'taking Lester's dread to another level.'
Lester tried some of the products in the range at home in preparation - the shampoo, conditioner, leave-in treatment mask and conditioner.
It has the Baobab oil inside the product which nourishes the skin and hair.Winston van Heerden Co-Founder & Director - Impilo Beaux
Lester says normally he grabs whatever shampoo his wife uses in the shower - but yesterday he followed the treatment in preparation for today's make-over and it was quite an experience.
It was quite an experience. I washed and then I put on a hair mask and let it sit. There was something very therapeutic doing that.Lester Kiewit, Presenter - CapeTalk
The products are all paraben and sulfate-free.
Ardil set out to do a style that is 'very on trend' on the catwalks globally he explains.
CLICK TO FIND THEIR PRODUCTS HERE
More from Lifestyle
Suzelle DIY takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist
Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Very wet, cold weather expected in Cape Town this weekend
Winter is staging a bit of a comeback this weekend, according to the South African Weather Service.Read More
Will your old analogue TV still work after March 2022 digital switchover?
Lester Kiewit speaks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McCloud who explains.Read More
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes.Read More
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself
Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money ShowRead More
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean?
Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange.Read More
'Pawternity' leave for new pet owners isn't such a bad idea, says Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Rebecca Davis about the stories that have created a stir in the news and on social media.Read More
Understanding the psychological reasons people fall for online scams
Lester speaks to Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein, and Ryan Stramrood who's profile was used by online scammers.Read More
Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it'
Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel.Read More