Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah opens up about his books and 2021 Nobel Prize win





Abdulrazak Gurnah has been awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature

Gurnah has authored 10 novels since he started writing more than 30 years ago

He is the first African writer to receive the prize in more than a decade

“I just want to write as trustfully as I can, without trying to say something noble."



2021 #NobelPrize laureate in literature Abdulrazak Gurnah's dedication to truth and his aversion to simplification are striking.



The Tanzanian-born novelist and academic Abdulrazak Gurnah says he never expected to be awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature.

When he got the call a few weeks ago, he says he thought it was a prank.

Gurnah, who is based in the UK, centres his books on migration, cultural uprooting and the resilience of people who have been displaced.

Each time he finishes a book, he says he's left with more issues that he wants to explore.

It's autobiographical but it's also a phenomenon of our times, the great movement of people particularly from Africa or from the south anywhere headed towards Europe. Abdulrazak Gurnah, Novelist

At first, I thought, here's a prank. It was just never in my mind... It never occurred to me that the announcement would be coming my way. Abdulrazak Gurnah, Novelist