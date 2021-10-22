Polokwane kidnapping: 2 days later - no clues or hints as to where the boys are





Two days later, and there’s still no sign of the four kidnapped brothers from Polokwane

There has been an increase in kidnappings in South Africa for human trafficking purposes

There is no waiting period to report a missing person – the quicker, the better

Updated.. Aslm. I request a special dua for my friends Nazim & Shakira Moti, of Polokwane, whose 4 kids have been abducted on the way to a private school, Curro Heuwelkruin, in Polkwane. (Grandkids of late Siki Khamisa). ￼⚠️URGENT⚠️

Contact 0631710964 if seen or any info. pic.twitter.com/u54GagAe5c — Laudium Sun® (@laudiumsun) October 20, 2021

Police are still searching for four brothers from Polokwane who were apparently kidnapped on Wednesday morning while on their way to school.

The police have no clues, and the family has no idea where they could be or what the motive for the kidnapping is, despite earlier speculation that they are waiting for a ransom demand.

The children’s father is a wealthy businessman who owns several businesses in Polokwane.

Ray White interviewed Bianca van Aswegen, National Coordinator for Missing Children SA (scroll up to listen).

We deal with different kinds of kidnappings. We deal with parental abductions, opportunistic kidnappings, kidnappings for ransom demands, and kidnappings that happen for human trafficking purposes… Bianca van Aswegen, National Coordinator - Missing Children SA

We’ve seen an increase in kidnappings for human trafficking-related purposes… Sexual exploitation, forced labour, illegal adoptions… Bianca van Aswegen, National Coordinator - Missing Children SA

There is no waiting period for reporting a person as missing, whether a child or an adult… The first 24 to 48 hours are crucial… Bianca van Aswegen, National Coordinator - Missing Children SA