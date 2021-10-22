Streaming issues? Report here
Hollywood star Gabrielle Union speaks to Pippa Hudson about her new book

22 October 2021 8:31 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Hollywood
Sexual violence
Fertility
Gabrielle union
Dwayne wade
We're Going To Need More Wine
You Got Anything Stronger

Pippa Hudson interviews actress & producer Gabrielle Union about her new book, "You got anything stronger?"
  • "You Got Anything Stronger?" is a follow-on to her previous book, "We're Going To Need More Wine"
  • She writes frankly about surviving sexual violence and her struggles with fertility
  • She is married to basketball star Dwayne Wade

Pippa Hudson had the privilege of sitting down with actress and producer Gabrielle Union, to chat about her latest book, called “You Got anything Stronger”?

It’s a follow on to her previous hit “We’re going to need more wine”, in which she wrote frankly about surviving sexual violence, her struggles with infertility, and her relationship with her husband, basketball star Dwyane Wade.

In the darkest recesses of our minds, we assume that when you share a truth it's going to somehow be used against you.

Gabrielle Union - Actress

Through the process of writing these books, you just realise how alone we all feel. It doesn't matter if you're someone the world thinks has it all together , or someone who generally hasn't had their voice heard.

Gabrielle Union - Actress

She's come a long way since she first came to our attention in TV sitcoms and in her breakthrough role as the cheerleader Isis in the 2000 teen hit film, Bring it On.

She’s not only become an influential producer focused on telling the stories of marginalised communities; she’s also a breast cancer activist, a vocal spokesperson for women who have survived sexual violence, and an advocate for inclusion in the entertainment industry.

Last year she was included on Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

She is now 48 years old and in the new book she shares stories about her journey to parenthood, the challenges her marriage has overcome, and her experiences in Hollywood.

My truth isn't going to change because of someone else's reaction. My truth is my truth and how someone else receives it has nothing to do with me.

Gabrielle Union - Actress

Sometimes when you hear people talking smack about you....what really hurts are the things you feel about yourself, and you feel exposed. You feel, oh my gosh it's so obvious, everyone agrees. It's more that they agree with you, about how you feel about you. That is dark. It adds to the pain.

Gabrielle Union - Actress

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




