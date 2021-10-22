Very wet, cold weather expected in Cape Town this weekend
Capetonians should prepare for heavy rain and very cold weather on Saturday, according to the South African Weather Service.
On Saturday expect a maximum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and an 80% chance of 25 millimetres of rain.
The weather will clear on Sunday; expect brilliant sunshine and a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.
