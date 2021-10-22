Suzelle DIY takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Osteoporosis
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Cathy Spargo
Dr Cathy Spargo office
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:20
SA vs Australia T20
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorpe - Cricket Correspondent at Mwp
Today at 15:35
Pieter Dirk Uys 'LOCKUP/LOCKDOWN' Stage Production
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter-Dirk Uys
Today at 15:50
An ANC Candidate standing on DA Majority ground
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dmitri Jegels
Today at 16:05
The Burning Planet: What do the political manifestos promise about climate change?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ethan van Diemen
Today at 16:20
Book Review with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Matham - Presenter at Cape Talk
Today at 17:05
Protests for a modern political Eswatini met with violent security forces and unrest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Menzi Ndhlovu
Today at 17:20
Sisonke Vaccine Boosters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Marc Blockman - Senior Specialist In The Division Of Clinical Pharmacology At Uct at ...
Today at 17:45
Pat McCay new single 'Six String of Love'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pat McCay
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Suzelle DIY takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 22 October 2021 1:28 PM
Very wet, cold weather expected in Cape Town this weekend Winter is staging a bit of a comeback this weekend, according to the South African Weather Service. 22 October 2021 1:08 PM
Polokwane kidnapping: 2 days later - no clues or hints as to where the boys are Ray White interviews Bianca van Aswegen, National Coordinator for Missing Children SA. 22 October 2021 12:51 PM
View all Local
Will your old analogue TV still work after March 2022 digital switchover? Lester Kiewit speaks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McCloud who explains. 22 October 2021 11:52 AM
ANC lacks clear election message and strategy, says Ralph Mathekga Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga about the ANC's last-minute electioneering. 22 October 2021 11:23 AM
'Local government is extensively broken, yet key to our economic development' The Money Show talks fixing our dysfunctional municipalities with the Bureau for Economic Research's Prof. Johann Kirsten. 21 October 2021 7:33 PM
View all Politics
Numsa strike ends with R600m cost to economy, 'potential for job losses is high' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Miriam Altman, Director of Altman Advisory and Commissioner at the National Planning Commission. 22 October 2021 10:44 AM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
View all Business
See the before and after pics! Lester gets his hair done and looks beautiful Lester speaks to Winston van Heerden Co-Founder & Director at Impilo Beaux about the Novex Hair Care products. 22 October 2021 12:40 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
'Pawternity' leave for new pet owners isn't such a bad idea, says Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Rebecca Davis about the stories that have created a stir in the news and on social medi... 21 October 2021 4:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
View all Sport
Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah opens up about his books and 2021 Nobel Prize win Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah about his writing career and his recent Nobel Prize win. 22 October 2021 1:34 PM
Suzelle DIY takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 22 October 2021 1:28 PM
Alec Baldwin shoots and kills cinematographer on set with prop gun Charges have yet to be filed but the police are conducting witness interviews. 22 October 2021 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
India floods take at least 180 lives: 'In one day, they had 328 millimetres!' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 22 October 2021 12:08 PM
Covid-19 surging in much of Europe again – some countries return to lockdown Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Janelle Dumalaon. 22 October 2021 11:17 AM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
View all World
To the top! Cape Town's Table Mountain named Africa’s leading tourist attraction Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Wahida Parker, the Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company. 22 October 2021 9:15 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
View all Africa
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted' Mandy Wiener interviews anti-crime activist Yusuf Abraamjee. 21 October 2021 2:12 PM
Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it' Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel. 21 October 2021 1:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Suzelle DIY takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist

22 October 2021 1:28 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Music
SuzelleDIY
#AnHourWith
80s and 90s

Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Suzelle DIY is the queen of all things DIY and stunning creativity and is famous for her YouTube videos. She's the alter ego of artist, illustrator, designer, and actress Julia Anastasopoulos and became an internet phenomenon with her do-it-yourself web series - one of her most loved is her 'braai-pie'!

Tune in on Sunday to hear Suzelle's DIY playlist of old favourites on CapeTalk at 10am.




22 October 2021 1:28 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Music
SuzelleDIY
#AnHourWith
80s and 90s

More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk

Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk

14 October 2021 1:33 PM

Tune in for #AnHourWith our South African swimming champ on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves

8 October 2021 9:53 AM

Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town singer and actor Tarryn Lamb takes over CapeTalk airwaves

1 October 2021 11:00 AM

Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter and actor Tarryn Lamb on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes

17 September 2021 11:19 AM

Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk

9 September 2021 5:11 PM

Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Popular personality Elana Afrika shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk

2 September 2021 3:13 PM

Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Afrika, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves

27 August 2021 6:16 PM

Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UCT VC Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng spins her favourite tunes on Capetalk

19 August 2021 1:29 PM

Tune in for #AnHourWith Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Multi-platinum singing star Lira shares her favourite 80s and 9s songs on Sunday

12 August 2021 5:12 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape arts aficionado Marlene Le Roux shares her favourite songs on CapeTalk

5 August 2021 2:29 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

To the top! Cape Town's Table Mountain named Africa’s leading tourist attraction

Africa

Alec Baldwin shoots and kills cinematographer on set with prop gun

Entertainment

City of CT issues warning about latest fake job ad aimed at defrauding students

Local

EWN Highlights

2 more struggle vets implicated in Modise, Gungubele hostage saga granted bail

22 October 2021 12:42 PM

Beijing launches new mass testing wave after four COVID cases found

22 October 2021 12:17 PM

Potential for job losses in steel sector high after strike - NPC's Altman

22 October 2021 11:57 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA