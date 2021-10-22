'Osteoporosis is like bubbles in aero getting bigger and chocolate wall thinner'





Osteoporosis is a bone disease where the bone density decreases

It can be compared to bubbles in aero chocolate getting bigger while the chocolate walls become thinner, explains Specialist Physician Dr Cathy Spargo

It presents as fractures and often the disease is only then diagnosed, as prior to that there are no symptoms

Pippa explores the condition of osteoporosis with Dr Cathy Spargo who is a specialist physician and rheumatologist who practices in Pinelands to answer any questions you might have about the condition.

The way I normally explain it to patients is it is like having aero chocolate and when you have osteoporosis, the bubbles in the chocolate become bigger and the wall of the chocolate is thinner so it is more likely to crumble. Dr Cathy Spargo, Specialist Physician and Rheumatologist

That often presents as fractures, she says.

But the whole problem with osteoporosis is you have no symptoms until you have a fracture. So it is a crumbling of bone and a thinning of bone. Dr Cathy Spargo, Specialist Physician and Rheumatologist

Often treatment then only begins later, and she says, the earlier it is diagnosed and treated the better.

How common is osteoporosis?

It increases as you age so the older you are the more likely you are to have osteoporosis and if you are female on average you will be more at risk ten years younger than males will because they are protected by their testosterone. Dr Cathy Spargo, Specialist Physician and Rheumatologist

For women, being menopausal increases the risk as oestrogen decreases she notes.

Treatment for osteoporosis?

HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy) is a protective agent in some ways. Dr Cathy Spargo, Specialist Physician and Rheumatologist

But if you are underweight, have had an eating disorder, drink too much alcohol, if you smoke or have had cortisone in your life these are multiple risk factors - and there is a genetic component. Dr Cathy Spargo, Specialist Physician and Rheumatologist

We have amazing new drugs to treat bone density and the first goal is to not lose more bone density Dr Cathy Spargo, Specialist Physician and Rheumatologist

Important preventative treatment is exercise, especially weight-bearing exercise, she notes.

Spargo recommends doing a baseline bone density scan at the time of menopause.

The thing about osteoporosis is we can track it and can watch the values and treat it accordingly, but menopause is a key turning point. Dr Cathy Spargo, Specialist Physician and Rheumatologist

She notes that osteoporosis is a different condition from osteoarthritis as people often get confused by the names.