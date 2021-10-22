'Osteoporosis is like bubbles in aero getting bigger and chocolate wall thinner'
- Osteoporosis is a bone disease where the bone density decreases
- It can be compared to bubbles in aero chocolate getting bigger while the chocolate walls become thinner, explains Specialist Physician Dr Cathy Spargo
- It presents as fractures and often the disease is only then diagnosed, as prior to that there are no symptoms
Pippa explores the condition of osteoporosis with Dr Cathy Spargo who is a specialist physician and rheumatologist who practices in Pinelands to answer any questions you might have about the condition.
The way I normally explain it to patients is it is like having aero chocolate and when you have osteoporosis, the bubbles in the chocolate become bigger and the wall of the chocolate is thinner so it is more likely to crumble.Dr Cathy Spargo, Specialist Physician and Rheumatologist
That often presents as fractures, she says.
But the whole problem with osteoporosis is you have no symptoms until you have a fracture. So it is a crumbling of bone and a thinning of bone.Dr Cathy Spargo, Specialist Physician and Rheumatologist
Often treatment then only begins later, and she says, the earlier it is diagnosed and treated the better.
How common is osteoporosis?
It increases as you age so the older you are the more likely you are to have osteoporosis and if you are female on average you will be more at risk ten years younger than males will because they are protected by their testosterone.Dr Cathy Spargo, Specialist Physician and Rheumatologist
For women, being menopausal increases the risk as oestrogen decreases she notes.
Treatment for osteoporosis?
HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy) is a protective agent in some ways.Dr Cathy Spargo, Specialist Physician and Rheumatologist
But if you are underweight, have had an eating disorder, drink too much alcohol, if you smoke or have had cortisone in your life these are multiple risk factors - and there is a genetic component.Dr Cathy Spargo, Specialist Physician and Rheumatologist
We have amazing new drugs to treat bone density and the first goal is to not lose more bone densityDr Cathy Spargo, Specialist Physician and Rheumatologist
Important preventative treatment is exercise, especially weight-bearing exercise, she notes.
Spargo recommends doing a baseline bone density scan at the time of menopause.
The thing about osteoporosis is we can track it and can watch the values and treat it accordingly, but menopause is a key turning point.Dr Cathy Spargo, Specialist Physician and Rheumatologist
She notes that osteoporosis is a different condition from osteoarthritis as people often get confused by the names.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_15472526_osteoporosis.html
More from Lifestyle
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 October 2021
John's three book picks for the week.Read More
Suzelle DIY takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist
Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Very wet, cold weather expected in Cape Town this weekend
Winter is staging a bit of a comeback this weekend, according to the South African Weather Service.Read More
See the before and after pics! Lester gets his hair done and looks beautiful
Lester speaks to Winston van Heerden Co-Founder & Director at Impilo Beaux about the Novex Hair Care products.Read More
Will your old analogue TV still work after March 2022 digital switchover?
Lester Kiewit speaks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McCloud who explains.Read More
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes.Read More
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself
Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money ShowRead More
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean?
Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange.Read More
'Pawternity' leave for new pet owners isn't such a bad idea, says Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Rebecca Davis about the stories that have created a stir in the news and on social media.Read More