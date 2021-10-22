What are South Africa's chances of winning the T20 cricket World Cup?
- South Africa take on Australia in their opening fixture at the ICC T20 World Cup
- Bookmakers have made the Proteas outsiders to win the tournament
- India and England are the favourites to contest the final
South Africa are set to get their quest for a maiden ICC World Cup trophy underway on Saturday when they take on Australia in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.
It's the 23rd ICC competition South Africa will participate in, since readmission in 1992.
But according to the bookmakers, they don't stand much of a chance of winning it.
The bookies have made the Proteas complete outsiders, ranking them seventh out of the twelve teams taking part in the tournament. It's the lowest the bookmakers have ever placed the Proteas in a competition.
I'm not saying I cannot imagine South Africa winning it. I very clearly see them beating Australia....this is Australia's least threatening white ball team they've had for the last twenty years.Neil Manthorp - Cricket writer
South Africa will also take on the West Indies, England and Bangladesh in their Super 12 group fixtures.
The West Indies are highly unpredictable. They got belted by sixty runs by Afghanistan in a warm up game. That can also go South Africa's way.Neil Manthorp - Cricket writer
The powerplay is going to be critical. Abrasive pitches, the white ball gets soft very quickly, and scoring becomes extremely difficult.Neil Manthorp - Cricket writer
I would go along with the bookmakers. There are six teams more likely to win it than South Africa, but that doesn't mean to say South Africa are out of it by any means.Neil Manthorp - Cricket writer
So who are the favourites to win the tournament?
India and England are quite comfortably the two joint favourites, with India just marginally ahead.Neil Manthorp - Cricket writer
But look out for Pakistan, but also New Zealand. They are absolutely packed with all-rounders, and they're perennial ICC semi finalists.Neil Manthorp - Cricket writer
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : @cricketireland/Twitter
