What are South Africa's chances of winning the T20 cricket World Cup?





South Africa take on Australia in their opening fixture at the ICC T20 World Cup

Bookmakers have made the Proteas outsiders to win the tournament

India and England are the favourites to contest the final

Proteas opener Reeza Hendricks plays a shot in the Twenty20 International match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on 14 September 2021. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter

South Africa are set to get their quest for a maiden ICC World Cup trophy underway on Saturday when they take on Australia in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

It's the 23rd ICC competition South Africa will participate in, since readmission in 1992.

But according to the bookmakers, they don't stand much of a chance of winning it.

The bookies have made the Proteas complete outsiders, ranking them seventh out of the twelve teams taking part in the tournament. It's the lowest the bookmakers have ever placed the Proteas in a competition.

I'm not saying I cannot imagine South Africa winning it. I very clearly see them beating Australia....this is Australia's least threatening white ball team they've had for the last twenty years. Neil Manthorp - Cricket writer

South Africa will also take on the West Indies, England and Bangladesh in their Super 12 group fixtures.

The West Indies are highly unpredictable. They got belted by sixty runs by Afghanistan in a warm up game. That can also go South Africa's way. Neil Manthorp - Cricket writer

The powerplay is going to be critical. Abrasive pitches, the white ball gets soft very quickly, and scoring becomes extremely difficult. Neil Manthorp - Cricket writer

I would go along with the bookmakers. There are six teams more likely to win it than South Africa, but that doesn't mean to say South Africa are out of it by any means. Neil Manthorp - Cricket writer

So who are the favourites to win the tournament?

India and England are quite comfortably the two joint favourites, with India just marginally ahead. Neil Manthorp - Cricket writer

But look out for Pakistan, but also New Zealand. They are absolutely packed with all-rounders, and they're perennial ICC semi finalists. Neil Manthorp - Cricket writer

