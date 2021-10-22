Pieter-Dirk Uys returns to stage with new theatre production 'LOCKUP/LOCKDOWN'
- Pieter-Dirk Uys returns to stage with his new show LOCKUP/LOCKDOWN
- It's on at Theatre on the Bay until 6 November
- Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout makes a return to stage along with other new characters
South Africa's favourite satirist and living legend, Pieter-Dirk Uys returns to the stage with an exciting new theatre production 'LOCKUP/LOCKDOWN' at Theatre on the Bay.
Once again, Pieter-Dirk has brought laughter to help us make some sense of the crazy world we live in, with a little help from some of his (and our) favourite personalities...
Pieter has been kind enough to save some of the show's stage space for the iconic Evita Bezuidenhout, Nowell Fine, Willie Wikkelspies, Boris Johnson and many more.
LOCKUP/LOCKDOWN takes a humorous look at the pandemic, and what ordinary people have had to endure over the last 18 months.
He joined John Maytham in studio to talk about lockdown, the pandemic, vaccinations and of course, his brand new show.
I'm very excited because young people are coming. Young people just want to conquer this fear. They want to say listen, we are not going to sit at home.Pieter-Dirk Uys - Satarist
When I saw the material I did then, (in 1981) I realised that nothing has really changed. The colour of the skin has changed, but the arrogance and the idiocy has not changed.Pieter-Dirk Uys - Satarist
I had a beard. I never had a beard since 1981, because you can't do Evita with a beard. You can do Margaret Thatcher with a beard, but you can't do Evita.Pieter-Dirk Uys - Satarist
...I brought Mrs. Bezuidenhout out of quarantine. She's also changed. She's got a Helen Mirren look, she's grey.Pieter-Dirk Uys - Satarist
I definitely am not going to depress people, because they have too much of that. I want them to be brave and laugh at their fear.Pieter-Dirk Uys - Satarist
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
