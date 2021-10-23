Cool things to do in the Mother City (and online) this weekend





- Cape Mental Health's Pop-Up Kite event on Saturday

- European Film Festival (online) on Saturday and Sunday

© nordcry/123rf.com

1. Cape Mental Health's Pop-Up Kite event

Cape Mental Health invites you to view and fly kites at Zandvlei Nature Reserve on Saturday.

Gather family, friends or colleagues, wear green if you can, and plan a ‘flash fly’ to enjoy time together in the fresh air at a safe, social distance while giving hope and raising funds for Cape Mental Health.

Click here for the details.

Time: 11 am -3 pm

Entry is free

Amy MacIver finds out more from Corné Mouton, Cape Mental Health’s Event Coordinator.

2. European Film Festival

There are two days left to watch a selection of top new films from Europe, online and free of charge.

The 8th edition of the European Film Festival in South Africa is presenting a showcase of the latest cinematic offerings.

Find more info at www. eurofilmfest.co.za

Amy MacIver chats to Festival co-director and curator Peter Rorvik about the selection available.