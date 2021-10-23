Cool things to do in the Mother City (and online) this weekend
- Cape Mental Health's Pop-Up Kite event on Saturday
- European Film Festival (online) on Saturday and Sunday
1. Cape Mental Health's Pop-Up Kite event
Cape Mental Health invites you to view and fly kites at Zandvlei Nature Reserve on Saturday.
Gather family, friends or colleagues, wear green if you can, and plan a ‘flash fly’ to enjoy time together in the fresh air at a safe, social distance while giving hope and raising funds for Cape Mental Health.
Click here for the details.
Time: 11 am -3 pm
Entry is free
Amy MacIver finds out more from Corné Mouton, Cape Mental Health’s Event Coordinator.
2. European Film Festival
There are two days left to watch a selection of top new films from Europe, online and free of charge.
The 8th edition of the European Film Festival in South Africa is presenting a showcase of the latest cinematic offerings.
Find more info at www. eurofilmfest.co.za
Amy MacIver chats to Festival co-director and curator Peter Rorvik about the selection available.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/nordcry/nordcry1507/nordcry150700039/43612941-various-kites-flying-on-the-blue-sky-in-the-kite-festival.jpg
