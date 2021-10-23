Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me' South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful. 23 October 2021 3:51 PM
'Insurance killer' ex-cop found guilty on six counts of murder Ex-policewoman Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu has been found guilty of killing five relatives and her boyfriend for life-insurance payouts 23 October 2021 3:32 PM
Brandon Phillips: 'Being conductor of the CPO is a dream come true' The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra's Brandon Phillips talks about career highlights, family and loss on Weekend Breakfast. 23 October 2021 12:10 PM
View all Local
Will your old analogue TV still work after March 2022 digital switchover? Lester Kiewit speaks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McCloud who explains. 22 October 2021 11:52 AM
ANC lacks clear election message and strategy, says Ralph Mathekga Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga about the ANC's last-minute electioneering. 22 October 2021 11:23 AM
'Local government is extensively broken, yet key to our economic development' The Money Show talks fixing our dysfunctional municipalities with the Bureau for Economic Research's Prof. Johann Kirsten. 21 October 2021 7:33 PM
View all Politics
Numsa strike ends with R600m cost to economy, 'potential for job losses is high' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Miriam Altman, Director of Altman Advisory and Commissioner at the National Planning Commission. 22 October 2021 10:44 AM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
View all Business
SA homeschooling 'explosion': Deciding on the best option for your child Amy MacIver talks to Optimi Learning's Stefan Botha about the difference between traditional homeschooling and online schooling. 23 October 2021 10:22 AM
Cool things to do in the Mother City (and online) this weekend Weekend Breakfast shares free events to keep you busy and entertained this weekend. 23 October 2021 9:12 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 October 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 22 October 2021 4:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
What are South Africa's chances of winning the T20 cricket World Cup? John Maytham speaks to cricket writer, Neil Manthorp about the Proteas chances of winning the ICC T20 World Cup. 22 October 2021 5:17 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me' South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful. 23 October 2021 3:51 PM
Hollywood star Gabrielle Union speaks to Pippa Hudson about her new book Pippa Hudson interviews actress & producer Gabrielle Union about her new book, "You got anything stronger?" 22 October 2021 8:31 PM
Pieter-Dirk Uys returns to stage with new theatre production 'LOCKUP/LOCKDOWN' Afternoon presenter John Maytham speaks to South Africa's favourite satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys. 22 October 2021 7:00 PM
View all Entertainment
India floods take at least 180 lives: 'In one day, they had 328 millimetres!' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 22 October 2021 12:08 PM
Covid-19 surging in much of Europe again – some countries return to lockdown Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Janelle Dumalaon. 22 October 2021 11:17 AM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
View all World
To the top! Cape Town's Table Mountain named Africa’s leading tourist attraction Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Wahida Parker, the Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company. 22 October 2021 9:15 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
View all Africa
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted' Mandy Wiener interviews anti-crime activist Yusuf Abraamjee. 21 October 2021 2:12 PM
Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it' Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel. 21 October 2021 1:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Brandon Phillips: 'Being conductor of the CPO is a dream come true'

23 October 2021 12:10 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Music
Mitchells Plain
Cape Town
orchestra
Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
weekend breakfast
Brandon Phillips
CPO
conducting
conductor
bassoon

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra's Brandon Phillips talks about career highlights, family and loss on Weekend Breakfast.

- Brandon Phillips made history when he became the first conductor of colour to lead the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

- The CPO principal bassoon and resident conductor joins Amy MacIver on Weekend Breakfast for an in-depth interview

CPO resident conductor Brandon Phillips, permission for use of image supplied

Brandon Phillips made history in 2015 when he became the first conductor of colour to lead the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO).

In addition to his role as resident conductor and principal bassoon, Phillips is also involved with the CPO's Youth Orchestra.

He recently led the CPO Concert of Gratitude for Groote Schuur Hospital's healthcare workers.

It was the least we could do for them to motivate them through this pandemic... the frontliners doing so much for us as the people of Cape Town.

Brandon Phillips, Resident conductor - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

Phillips grew up in Mitchells Plain, where his introduction to music was through the church.

My first musical memory is when I was told to go for my first recorder class... with my brothers... at the Apostolic Church. I was a nine-year-old playing games with my friends outside... that was basically my forte...

Brandon Phillips, Resident conductor - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

After studying all the recorders for about two years... the conductor of the ensemble in the congregation asked 'who wants to learn the trumpet?'. I didn't know what a trumpet looked like... but I just raised my hand...

Brandon Phillips, Resident conductor - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

Phillips says he also taught himself on the other instruments his brothers had at home, like the flute and clarinet.

Later, he joined his mother in taking violin lessons.

The conductor lists the 13 instruments he's able to play:

It's all the recorders, violin, viola and cello; it's oboe, clarinet, flute, tenor sax, alto sax, the trumpet... a bit of guitar as well.

Brandon Phillips, Resident conductor - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

Phillips heard about a bassoonist post at the CPO from a lecturer while he was doing his Music Honours at UCT, which he got in 2001 despite various obstacles.

The Cape Philharmonic is a really prestige orchestra, the oldest orchestra in South Africa... I had basically about two months to prepare for the job... about three or four months before auditioning I had one kidney removed... I had to recover to go for this dream job of mine...

Brandon Phillips, Resident conductor - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

A particular highlight that stands out for Phillips is winning the first Len van Zyl Conductor’s Competition in 2010, which changed his life.

I won this conducting competition without really knowing where God is guiding me because I couldn't dream of conducting an orchestra, ever!

Brandon Phillips, Resident conductor - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

The win led to study and conducting stints in the US and the Netherlands.

The Cape Philharmonic gave him "practise time" and in 2012 he was given what he describes as the great honour of becoming resident conductor.

The only way you can really practise is when you have an orchestra in front of you... because you don't have your 'instrument' with you all the time.

Brandon Phillips, Resident conductor - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

I really love it. It's hard work - it's not just waving your arms, you have to study and prepare really well to get a good result.

Brandon Phillips, Resident conductor - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

It has been difficult to play in an orchestra and conduct the orchestra because it's basically two jobs you're doing, and having a family, and, and, and... I'm overwhelmed with everything, positively.

Brandon Phillips, Resident conductor - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

Phillips describes how he pours the grief of losing his mother recently to Covid, into his music.

It really heals up all the pain and the suffering my family is going through.

Brandon Phillips, Resident conductor - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to this in-depth interview




23 October 2021 12:10 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Music
Mitchells Plain
Cape Town
orchestra
Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
weekend breakfast
Brandon Phillips
CPO
conducting
conductor
bassoon

More from Local

[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me'

23 October 2021 3:51 PM

South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Insurance killer' ex-cop found guilty on six counts of murder

23 October 2021 3:32 PM

Ex-policewoman Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu has been found guilty of killing five relatives and her boyfriend for life-insurance payouts

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA homeschooling 'explosion': Deciding on the best option for your child

23 October 2021 10:22 AM

Amy MacIver talks to Optimi Learning's Stefan Botha about the difference between traditional homeschooling and online schooling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cool things to do in the Mother City (and online) this weekend

23 October 2021 9:12 AM

Weekend Breakfast shares free events to keep you busy and entertained this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzelle DIY takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist

22 October 2021 1:28 PM

Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Very wet, cold weather expected in Cape Town this weekend

22 October 2021 1:08 PM

Winter is staging a bit of a comeback this weekend, according to the South African Weather Service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Polokwane kidnapping: 2 days later - no clues or hints as to where the boys are

22 October 2021 12:51 PM

Ray White interviews Bianca van Aswegen, National Coordinator for Missing Children SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of CT issues warning about latest fake job ad aimed at defrauding students

22 October 2021 11:54 AM

The City of Cape Town says it's concerned about the persistent trend of fraudulent adverts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will your old analogue TV still work after March 2022 digital switchover?

22 October 2021 11:52 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McCloud who explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bus converted into digital classroom to uplift schoolchildren in Langa

22 October 2021 8:04 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Premier Alan Winde and Sue Anderson, the executive director of Atlas Foundation South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me'

23 October 2021 3:51 PM

South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA homeschooling 'explosion': Deciding on the best option for your child

23 October 2021 10:22 AM

Amy MacIver talks to Optimi Learning's Stefan Botha about the difference between traditional homeschooling and online schooling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cool things to do in the Mother City (and online) this weekend

23 October 2021 9:12 AM

Weekend Breakfast shares free events to keep you busy and entertained this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 October 2021

22 October 2021 4:50 PM

John's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Osteoporosis is like bubbles in aero getting bigger and chocolate wall thinner'

22 October 2021 3:19 PM

Pippa Hudson explores the condition of osteoporosis with Dr Cathy Spargo who is a specialist physician and rheumatologist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzelle DIY takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist

22 October 2021 1:28 PM

Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Very wet, cold weather expected in Cape Town this weekend

22 October 2021 1:08 PM

Winter is staging a bit of a comeback this weekend, according to the South African Weather Service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

See the before and after pics! Lester gets his hair done and looks beautiful

22 October 2021 12:40 PM

Lester speaks to Winston van Heerden Co-Founder & Director at Impilo Beaux about the Novex Hair Care products.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will your old analogue TV still work after March 2022 digital switchover?

22 October 2021 11:52 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McCloud who explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes

22 October 2021 10:11 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cool things to do in the Mother City (and online) this weekend

Local Lifestyle

'Insurance killer' ex-cop found guilty on six counts of murder

Local

What are South Africa's chances of winning the T20 cricket World Cup?

Sport

EWN Highlights

After SADC mediation, eSwatini's King Mswati III calls for calm

23 October 2021 4:59 PM

When municipalities fall apart, businesses close down - Steenhuisen

23 October 2021 4:42 PM

Five more years: Mantashe asks voters to keep ANC in power in Mabhida region

23 October 2021 4:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA