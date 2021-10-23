Brandon Phillips: 'Being conductor of the CPO is a dream come true'
- Brandon Phillips made history when he became the first conductor of colour to lead the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
- The CPO principal bassoon and resident conductor joins Amy MacIver on Weekend Breakfast for an in-depth interview
Brandon Phillips made history in 2015 when he became the first conductor of colour to lead the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO).
In addition to his role as resident conductor and principal bassoon, Phillips is also involved with the CPO's Youth Orchestra.
He recently led the CPO Concert of Gratitude for Groote Schuur Hospital's healthcare workers.
It was the least we could do for them to motivate them through this pandemic... the frontliners doing so much for us as the people of Cape Town.Brandon Phillips, Resident conductor - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
Phillips grew up in Mitchells Plain, where his introduction to music was through the church.
My first musical memory is when I was told to go for my first recorder class... with my brothers... at the Apostolic Church. I was a nine-year-old playing games with my friends outside... that was basically my forte...Brandon Phillips, Resident conductor - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
After studying all the recorders for about two years... the conductor of the ensemble in the congregation asked 'who wants to learn the trumpet?'. I didn't know what a trumpet looked like... but I just raised my hand...Brandon Phillips, Resident conductor - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
Phillips says he also taught himself on the other instruments his brothers had at home, like the flute and clarinet.
Later, he joined his mother in taking violin lessons.
The conductor lists the 13 instruments he's able to play:
It's all the recorders, violin, viola and cello; it's oboe, clarinet, flute, tenor sax, alto sax, the trumpet... a bit of guitar as well.Brandon Phillips, Resident conductor - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
Phillips heard about a bassoonist post at the CPO from a lecturer while he was doing his Music Honours at UCT, which he got in 2001 despite various obstacles.
The Cape Philharmonic is a really prestige orchestra, the oldest orchestra in South Africa... I had basically about two months to prepare for the job... about three or four months before auditioning I had one kidney removed... I had to recover to go for this dream job of mine...Brandon Phillips, Resident conductor - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
A particular highlight that stands out for Phillips is winning the first Len van Zyl Conductor’s Competition in 2010, which changed his life.
I won this conducting competition without really knowing where God is guiding me because I couldn't dream of conducting an orchestra, ever!Brandon Phillips, Resident conductor - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
The win led to study and conducting stints in the US and the Netherlands.
The Cape Philharmonic gave him "practise time" and in 2012 he was given what he describes as the great honour of becoming resident conductor.
The only way you can really practise is when you have an orchestra in front of you... because you don't have your 'instrument' with you all the time.Brandon Phillips, Resident conductor - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
I really love it. It's hard work - it's not just waving your arms, you have to study and prepare really well to get a good result.Brandon Phillips, Resident conductor - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
It has been difficult to play in an orchestra and conduct the orchestra because it's basically two jobs you're doing, and having a family, and, and, and... I'm overwhelmed with everything, positively.Brandon Phillips, Resident conductor - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
Phillips describes how he pours the grief of losing his mother recently to Covid, into his music.
It really heals up all the pain and the suffering my family is going through.Brandon Phillips, Resident conductor - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
