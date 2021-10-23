'Insurance killer' ex-cop found guilty on six counts of murder
- Fraud and murder accused Nomia Ndlovu was found guilty on six counts of murder in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Friday
- Ndlovu was accused of murdering five relatives and a boyfriend to profit from insurance claims
Former Tembisa police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu has been found guilty of killing five relatives and her boyfriend to cash in on life-insurance payouts.
Judge Ramarumo Monama delivered judgment in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Friday afternoon.
RELATED: State points out pattern as court hears closing arguments in Nomia Ndlovu trial
The judge rejected the ex-cop’s version of events and said the State had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt, reports Eyewitness News.
The six victims were murdered between 2012 and 2018, most with the help of a hitman.
Ndlovu was also convicted of attempted murder (of her mother), incitement to commit murder, defeating the ends of justice and fraud.
She's thought to have cashed in R1.4 million in insurance payouts.
RELATED: Mother of ex-cop tells court her daughter would never plot to kill her
Ndlovu maintained her innocence throughout the three-month trial.
Sentencing proceedings are expected to start on 5 November.
Source : Eyewitness News
