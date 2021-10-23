[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me'





Image: Screengrab from from Ndlovu Youth Choir video of Easy On Me Acapella on YouTube

South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir have released another 'goosebump' video.

It's an acapella version of Adele's new hit 'Easy on Me'.

Adele's single debuts the first track from her upcoming album and marks the end of a six-year hiatus.

Listen to the Ndlovu Youth Choir's beautiful take on the ballad: