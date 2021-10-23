[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me'
South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir have released another 'goosebump' video.
It's an acapella version of Adele's new hit 'Easy on Me'.
RELATED: WATCH Ndlovu Youth Choir's beautiful Xhosa rendition of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow'
RELATED: WATCH Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match
Adele's single debuts the first track from her upcoming album and marks the end of a six-year hiatus.
Listen to the Ndlovu Youth Choir's beautiful take on the ballad:
Easy On Me by @Adele ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tNL13uarXL— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) October 19, 2021
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-YVSXImWG0
