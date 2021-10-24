Stage 2 load shedding needed to replenish emergency generation reserves - Eskom
- Eskom implemented Stage 2 load shedding on Saturday night, lasting until 5am on Monday
- There have been breakdowns, numerous trips at power stations as well as delays in returning other units to service
- The power utility says it will update the public promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system
- City of CT customers will be on Stage 1 during the day until 10pm, then revert back to Stage 2 between 10pm and 5am
Eskom implemented Stage 2 load shedding at 9pm on Saturday after a shortage of generation capacity caused by breakdowns.
The power utility says load shedding will be in place until 5am on Monday.
In a statement, Eskom says the rotational power cuts are needed to replenish emergency generation reserves for the week ahead.
It says there have been breakdowns, numerous trips at power stations as well as delays in returning other units to service.
Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town says its electricity customers will be on Stage 1 until 10pm on Sunday night. Thereafter, they will be on Stage 2 until 5am on Monday.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 23, 2021
Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented at 21:00 tonight until 05:00 on Monday in order to replenish emergency generation reserves for the week ahead pic.twitter.com/A4GcceBSTY
Load-shedding update #2— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) October 23, 2021
Eskom customers Stage 2 from 21:00 tonight until 05:00 on Monday 25 October.
City customers:
Stage 2 - 22:00 until 06:00
Stage 1 - 06:00 until 22:00 tomorrow
Stage 2 - 22:00 until 05:00 on Monday 25 October.
Updates will follow.#CTInfo pic.twitter.com/UVBbq2FMra
