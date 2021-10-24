HIV/Aids activist Sibulele Sibaca uses her voice to uplift girls and young women
- Sibulele Sibaca says she found her voice educating young people about HIV/Aids in the early 2000s
- The social entrepreneur and motivational speaker was orphaned due to HIV/Aids and now runs an organisation empowering young women
- She's worked with a range of international organisations to highlight the challenges faced by young women and girls
Cape Town-born social entrepreneur and HIV/Aids activist Sibulele Sibaca says it's her life's mission to positively impact the lives of adolescent girls and young women.
I've been on a global journey of being the voice of girls and young women who are marginalised, who are vulnerable... I'm all about making sure that girls and young women have spaces created in the room for them.Sibulele Sibaca, Founder - Sibulele Sibaca Foundation
Sibaca lost both her parents to HIV/Aids and was left orphaned when she was 16 years old.
She and her brother became a child-headed household in the early 2000s, at a time when HIV/Aids-related stigma and discrimination was extremely high.
Sibaca says her life changed after matric when she joined the NGO LoveLife as a youth educator.
She travelled the country with LoveLife sharing her story and then later took on the global stage, which led to various exciting opportunities.
They really harnessed in me the ability to own my story, as filthy, embarrassing and disgusting as it was, they helped me to own it and be able to tell it.Sibulele Sibaca, Founder - Sibulele Sibaca Foundation
She now advocates for HIV/Aids orphans and vulnerable girls and young women through her work with various NGOs, social outreach programmes and her own initiative, the Sibulele Sibaca Foundation.
Sibaca has worked with Sir Richard Branson, UNAIDS, the South African National Aids Council, and Global Citizen.
While HIV/Aids is no longer seen as a death sentence and the stigma has seemingly decreased, Sibaca says a renewed health focus on promoting prevention and life-saving medication is urgently needed.
I lost my mom when I was 9 and my dad when I was 16 to Aids. At the time, it was really taboo to even talk about it... My brother who a couple of years older than me had to raise me... We became a child-headed household at the time.Sibulele Sibaca, Founder - Sibulele Sibaca Foundation
When I finished matric, I was determined not only to put food on the table... but to make a decent life for myself.Sibulele Sibaca, Founder - Sibulele Sibaca Foundation
Stigma is a huge thing. And stigma, most often, comes from a lack of understanding... My role is to say, it doesn't matter whether you're positive or negative, it's all about living a healthy lifestyle.Sibulele Sibaca, Founder - Sibulele Sibaca Foundation
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CTwDqE0M-DB/
