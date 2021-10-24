Streaming issues? Report here
Eskom: Loadshedding to continue on Monday and Tuesday night Eskom has announced that load shedding will resume on Monday and Tuesday night. 24 October 2021 3:18 PM
Calls for UK to reintroduce Covid-19 restrictions to avoid 'lockdown Christmas' CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe... 24 October 2021 1:44 PM
WC cops arrest two suspects after 11 kidnapped Ethiopian nationals found in GP Two men have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of 11 Ethiopian nationals from various provinces. 24 October 2021 12:22 PM
Will your old analogue TV still work after March 2022 digital switchover? Lester Kiewit speaks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McCloud who explains. 22 October 2021 11:52 AM
ANC lacks clear election message and strategy, says Ralph Mathekga Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga about the ANC's last-minute electioneering. 22 October 2021 11:23 AM
'Local government is extensively broken, yet key to our economic development' The Money Show talks fixing our dysfunctional municipalities with the Bureau for Economic Research's Prof. Johann Kirsten. 21 October 2021 7:33 PM
Numsa strike ends with R600m cost to economy, 'potential for job losses is high' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Miriam Altman, Director of Altman Advisory and Commissioner at the National Planning Commission. 22 October 2021 10:44 AM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me' South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful. 23 October 2021 3:51 PM
Brandon Phillips: 'Being conductor of the CPO is a dream come true' The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra's Brandon Phillips talks about career highlights, family and loss on Weekend Breakfast. 23 October 2021 12:10 PM
SA homeschooling 'explosion': Deciding on the best option for your child Amy MacIver talks to Optimi Learning's Stefan Botha about the difference between traditional homeschooling and online schooling. 23 October 2021 10:22 AM
What are South Africa's chances of winning the T20 cricket World Cup? John Maytham speaks to cricket writer, Neil Manthorp about the Proteas chances of winning the ICC T20 World Cup. 22 October 2021 5:17 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me' South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful. 23 October 2021 3:51 PM
Hollywood star Gabrielle Union speaks to Pippa Hudson about her new book Pippa Hudson interviews actress & producer Gabrielle Union about her new book, "You got anything stronger?" 22 October 2021 8:31 PM
Pieter-Dirk Uys returns to stage with new theatre production 'LOCKUP/LOCKDOWN' Afternoon presenter John Maytham speaks to South Africa's favourite satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys. 22 October 2021 7:00 PM
India floods take at least 180 lives: 'In one day, they had 328 millimetres!' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 22 October 2021 12:08 PM
Covid-19 surging in much of Europe again – some countries return to lockdown Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Janelle Dumalaon. 22 October 2021 11:17 AM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
To the top! Cape Town's Table Mountain named Africa’s leading tourist attraction Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Wahida Parker, the Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company. 22 October 2021 9:15 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted' Mandy Wiener interviews anti-crime activist Yusuf Abraamjee. 21 October 2021 2:12 PM
Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it' Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel. 21 October 2021 1:34 PM
Eskom: Loadshedding to continue on Monday and Tuesday night

24 October 2021 3:18 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
stage 2

Eskom has announced that load shedding will resume on Monday and Tuesday night.
  • Stage 2 load shedding will continue overnight on Monday and Tuesday
  • The power utility issued a statement on Sunday afternoon
  • Power cuts will be briefly suspended at 5am on Monday before coming back later on Monday night

Eskom will suspend Stage 2 load shedding at 5am on Monday, but will implement it again from 9pm until 5am on Monday and Tuesday.

RELATED: Stage 2 load shedding needed to replenish emergency generation reserves - Eskom

RELATED: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town




More from Local

Calls for UK to reintroduce Covid-19 restrictions to avoid 'lockdown Christmas'

24 October 2021 1:44 PM

CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

WC cops arrest two suspects after 11 kidnapped Ethiopian nationals found in GP

24 October 2021 12:22 PM

Two men have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of 11 Ethiopian nationals from various provinces.

HIV/Aids activist Sibulele Sibaca uses her voice to uplift girls and young women

24 October 2021 10:58 AM

CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to HIV/Aids activist and NGO specialist Sibulele Sibaca about her inspiring story.

Stage 2 load shedding needed to replenish emergency generation reserves - Eskom

24 October 2021 9:10 AM

Eskom has hit South Africans with another round of rolling blackouts.

[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me'

23 October 2021 3:51 PM

South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful.

'Insurance killer' ex-cop found guilty on six counts of murder

23 October 2021 3:32 PM

Ex-policewoman Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu has been found guilty of killing five relatives and her boyfriend for life-insurance payouts

Brandon Phillips: 'Being conductor of the CPO is a dream come true'

23 October 2021 12:10 PM

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra's Brandon Phillips talks about career highlights, family and loss on Weekend Breakfast.

SA homeschooling 'explosion': Deciding on the best option for your child

23 October 2021 10:22 AM

Amy MacIver talks to Optimi Learning's Stefan Botha about the difference between traditional homeschooling and online schooling.

Cool things to do in the Mother City (and online) this weekend

23 October 2021 9:12 AM

Weekend Breakfast shares free events to keep you busy and entertained this weekend.

Suzelle DIY takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist

22 October 2021 1:28 PM

Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Eskom: Loadshedding to continue on Monday and Tuesday night

Local

WC cops arrest two suspects after 11 kidnapped Ethiopian nationals found in GP

Local

'Insurance killer' ex-cop found guilty on six counts of murder

Local

ANC to investigate claims of candidate list tampering in KZN - Mabuza

24 October 2021 4:24 PM

Namibia halts use of Sputnik jabs after Sahpra HIV fears

24 October 2021 3:14 PM

Seven dead, five wounded in Kagiso shooting

24 October 2021 2:12 PM

