Eskom: Loadshedding to continue on Monday and Tuesday night
- Stage 2 load shedding will continue overnight on Monday and Tuesday
- The power utility issued a statement on Sunday afternoon
- Power cuts will be briefly suspended at 5am on Monday before coming back later on Monday night
Eskom will suspend Stage 2 load shedding at 5am on Monday, but will implement it again from 9pm until 5am on Monday and Tuesday.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 24, 2021
Stage 2 loadshedding will be suspended at 05:00 on Monday; then resume at 21:00 – 05: 00 on Monday and Tuesday nights pic.twitter.com/DJSMkJXmN8
