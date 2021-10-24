Eskom: Loadshedding to continue on Monday and Tuesday night





Stage 2 load shedding will continue overnight on Monday and Tuesday

The power utility issued a statement on Sunday afternoon

Power cuts will be briefly suspended at 5am on Monday before coming back later on Monday night

Eskom will suspend Stage 2 load shedding at 5am on Monday, but will implement it again from 9pm until 5am on Monday and Tuesday.

Stage 2 loadshedding will be suspended at 05:00 on Monday; then resume at 21:00 – 05: 00 on Monday and Tuesday nights pic.twitter.com/DJSMkJXmN8 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 24, 2021

