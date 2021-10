Calls for UK to reintroduce Covid-19 restrictions to avoid 'lockdown Christmas'

Some scientists in the UK have warned that Covid-19 restrictions must be reintroduced urgently as cases climb

The UK's health minister says the country could reach 100,000 new cases per day as the country heads into winter

Most Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were lifted in July during the summer

Experts have been calling for tighter curbs, including mask mandates and work-from-home orders, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey

© chazbharj/123rf.com

Public health officials in the UK have warned that Covid-19 restrictions need to be implemented once again as infections increase in Britain.

They've argued that compulsory mask-wearing and working from home could help combat a surge in Covid-19 cases, says UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid admitted this week that cases could climb as high as 100,000 per day during the upcoming winter.

Professor Peter Openshaw, a prominent advisor to the British government, says the UK faces a 'lockdown Christmas' if it delays new Covid-19 restrictions.

There's a fear that we could reach 100,000 new cases a day, that's what the government has admitted. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

Many scientists, from doctors and medics, are saying we really need to get back to a time when we're all compulsorily wearing facing masks, where we don't go into work unless we have to, we can work from home. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

Others are calling for all sorts of other measures to come in. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent