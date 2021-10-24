Calls for UK to reintroduce Covid-19 restrictions to avoid 'lockdown Christmas'
- Some scientists in the UK have warned that Covid-19 restrictions must be reintroduced urgently as cases climb
- The UK's health minister says the country could reach 100,000 new cases per day as the country heads into winter
- Most Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were lifted in July during the summer
- Experts have been calling for tighter curbs, including mask mandates and work-from-home orders, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey
Public health officials in the UK have warned that Covid-19 restrictions need to be implemented once again as infections increase in Britain.
They've argued that compulsory mask-wearing and working from home could help combat a surge in Covid-19 cases, says UK correspondent Gavin Grey.
UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid admitted this week that cases could climb as high as 100,000 per day during the upcoming winter.
Professor Peter Openshaw, a prominent advisor to the British government, says the UK faces a 'lockdown Christmas' if it delays new Covid-19 restrictions.
There's a fear that we could reach 100,000 new cases a day, that's what the government has admitted.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
Many scientists, from doctors and medics, are saying we really need to get back to a time when we're all compulsorily wearing facing masks, where we don't go into work unless we have to, we can work from home.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
Others are calling for all sorts of other measures to come in.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_150897938_london-england-july-3-2020-social-distancing-being-practiced-by-train-passengers-during-the-evening-.html
More from Local
Eskom: Loadshedding to continue on Monday and Tuesday night
Eskom has announced that load shedding will resume on Monday and Tuesday night.Read More
WC cops arrest two suspects after 11 kidnapped Ethiopian nationals found in GP
Two men have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of 11 Ethiopian nationals from various provinces.Read More
HIV/Aids activist Sibulele Sibaca uses her voice to uplift girls and young women
CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to HIV/Aids activist and NGO specialist Sibulele Sibaca about her inspiring story.Read More
Stage 2 load shedding needed to replenish emergency generation reserves - Eskom
Eskom has hit South Africans with another round of rolling blackouts.Read More
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me'
South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful.Read More
'Insurance killer' ex-cop found guilty on six counts of murder
Ex-policewoman Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu has been found guilty of killing five relatives and her boyfriend for life-insurance payoutsRead More
Brandon Phillips: 'Being conductor of the CPO is a dream come true'
The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra's Brandon Phillips talks about career highlights, family and loss on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
SA homeschooling 'explosion': Deciding on the best option for your child
Amy MacIver talks to Optimi Learning's Stefan Botha about the difference between traditional homeschooling and online schooling.Read More
Cool things to do in the Mother City (and online) this weekend
Weekend Breakfast shares free events to keep you busy and entertained this weekend.Read More