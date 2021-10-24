Calls for UK to reintroduce Covid-19 restrictions to avoid 'lockdown Christmas'





Some scientists in the UK have warned that Covid-19 restrictions must be reintroduced urgently as cases climb

The UK's health minister says the country could reach 100,000 new cases per day as the country heads into winter

Most Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were lifted in July during the summer

Experts have been calling for tighter curbs, including mask mandates and work-from-home orders, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey

© chazbharj/123rf.com

Public health officials in the UK have warned that Covid-19 restrictions need to be implemented once again as infections increase in Britain.

They've argued that compulsory mask-wearing and working from home could help combat a surge in Covid-19 cases, says UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid admitted this week that cases could climb as high as 100,000 per day during the upcoming winter.

Professor Peter Openshaw, a prominent advisor to the British government, says the UK faces a 'lockdown Christmas' if it delays new Covid-19 restrictions.

There's a fear that we could reach 100,000 new cases a day, that's what the government has admitted. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

Many scientists, from doctors and medics, are saying we really need to get back to a time when we're all compulsorily wearing facing masks, where we don't go into work unless we have to, we can work from home. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent