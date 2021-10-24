WC cops arrest two suspects after 11 kidnapped Ethiopian nationals found in GP
- Two men have been arrested in Gauteng for allegedly kidnapping 11 Ethiopian nationals
- Five of the victims were from the Western Cape and the rest from other provinces
- They were found in a storage facility in Meadowlands, Soweto
Western Cape detectives arrested two suspects in Meadowlands, Soweto in Johannesburg for kidnapping and extortion.
A total of 11 kidnapped males were found at a storage facility following a police raid.
According to the police, five of the 11 victims are from the Western Cape. Two were kidnapped in Harare, two in Paarl, and one in Worcester.
The other six victims are from other provinces.
Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut says the suspects, aged 20 and 23, were found guarding the facility.
He says the victims were freed and reunited with their respective families.
Traut says an investigation led Western Cape detectives to Gauteng after an Ethiopian national was kidnapped from Harare last month.
The kidnappers had demanded a ransom for the safe release of the victim.
The two suspects are expected to appear in the Orlando Magistrate's Court on Monday and will then be transported to the Western Cape where they will face more charges.
Source : https://www.saps.gov.za/newsroom/selnewsdetails.php?nid=35983
More from Local
Eskom: Loadshedding to continue on Monday and Tuesday night
Eskom has announced that load shedding will resume on Monday and Tuesday night.Read More
Calls for UK to reintroduce Covid-19 restrictions to avoid 'lockdown Christmas'
CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
HIV/Aids activist Sibulele Sibaca uses her voice to uplift girls and young women
CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to HIV/Aids activist and NGO specialist Sibulele Sibaca about her inspiring story.Read More
Stage 2 load shedding needed to replenish emergency generation reserves - Eskom
Eskom has hit South Africans with another round of rolling blackouts.Read More
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me'
South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful.Read More
'Insurance killer' ex-cop found guilty on six counts of murder
Ex-policewoman Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu has been found guilty of killing five relatives and her boyfriend for life-insurance payoutsRead More
Brandon Phillips: 'Being conductor of the CPO is a dream come true'
The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra's Brandon Phillips talks about career highlights, family and loss on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
SA homeschooling 'explosion': Deciding on the best option for your child
Amy MacIver talks to Optimi Learning's Stefan Botha about the difference between traditional homeschooling and online schooling.Read More
Cool things to do in the Mother City (and online) this weekend
Weekend Breakfast shares free events to keep you busy and entertained this weekend.Read More