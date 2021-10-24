WC cops arrest two suspects after 11 kidnapped Ethiopian nationals found in GP





Two men have been arrested in Gauteng for allegedly kidnapping 11 Ethiopian nationals

Five of the victims were from the Western Cape and the rest from other provinces

They were found in a storage facility in Meadowlands, Soweto

Image: SAPS

Western Cape detectives arrested two suspects in Meadowlands, Soweto in Johannesburg for kidnapping and extortion.

A total of 11 kidnapped males were found at a storage facility following a police raid.

According to the police, five of the 11 victims are from the Western Cape. Two were kidnapped in Harare, two in Paarl, and one in Worcester.

The other six victims are from other provinces.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut says the suspects, aged 20 and 23, were found guarding the facility.

He says the victims were freed and reunited with their respective families.

Traut says an investigation led Western Cape detectives to Gauteng after an Ethiopian national was kidnapped from Harare last month.

The kidnappers had demanded a ransom for the safe release of the victim.

The two suspects are expected to appear in the Orlando Magistrate's Court on Monday and will then be transported to the Western Cape where they will face more charges.