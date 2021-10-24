Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic
It has indeed been an epic week for cyclists taking part in the Cape Epic.
Matt Beers and his French partner, Jordan Sarrou beat the other cyclists and extreme weather to become the first overall Cape Epic winner since 2012.
Beers and Sarrou finished the race in a time of 25:17:28.2, putting them nearly nine minutes ahead of the German BULLS 2 team, who finished second.
Bruce Whitfield spoke to Absa head of sponsorship Mtunzi Jonas at the start of the Cape Epic race.
It has been really great, there has been a lot of disruptions in and around live sports events. To actually have the taking place and seeing the riders heading out and seeing them working hard to complete those stages is incredibly satisfying.Mtunzi Jonas, Head of sponsorship - Absa
We've got a 15-year partnership which places us as one of the longest standing sponsorship relationships.Mtunzi Jonas, Head of sponsorship - Absa
Here is the full interview with Jonas:
Absa's Cape Epic managing director Michael Flinn says the race is about showing the beauty of South Africa and South Africa as a business destination.
It's about leaving a legacy and I think it was founded on that to showcase South African beauty.Michael Flinn, Managing director - Absa Cape Epic
Meanwhile, Cycle Lab founder and cycling expert Andrew McLean says business is booming.
The average price would come out to an average of R90,000 to R100,000. There would be bikes on the line for over R200,000. The less there is on the bike the more expensive it is.Andrew McLean, Cycling expert and founder - Cycle Lab
In a bizarre kind of way, Covid did cycling and gold for that matter a huge favour. We are a cycling industry built on the back of events and what better event to have done the Tour de France of mountain biking.Andrew McLean, Cycling expert and founder - Cycle Lab
Listen to the full interviews below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic
More from Sport
Quinton de Kock refuses to kneel – withdraws from match against Windies
Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star.Read More
Double gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu on juggling athletics and academics
Lester Kiewit sits down with South Africa's teenage track star Ntando Mahlangu following his gold medal win in Tokyo last month.Read More
What are South Africa's chances of winning the T20 cricket World Cup?
John Maytham speaks to cricket writer, Neil Manthorp about the Proteas chances of winning the ICC T20 World Cup.Read More
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair
The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race.Read More
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship
John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson.Read More
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!'
Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan.Read More
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA.Read More
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations
Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday.Read More
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs
Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday.Read More