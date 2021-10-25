Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Double gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu on juggling athletics and academics Lester Kiewit sits down with South Africa's teenage track star Ntando Mahlangu following his gold medal win in Tokyo last month. 25 October 2021 1:07 PM
Kidnapping underreported in SA, says ISS security analyst CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Martin Ewi from the Institute of Security Studies about kidnapping trends in South Africa. 25 October 2021 12:16 PM
I'm colourblind and want to bring unity says ANC Ward 54 hopeful Thandi Tyalana Refilwe Moloto speaks ANC's candidate for Ward 54 Thandi Tyalana which includes Sea Point, Camps Bay, Clifton, and Fresnaye. 25 October 2021 10:59 AM
View all Local
Leaked DA strategy about ANC coalitions - Election Analyst Dawie Scholtz unpacks Electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz speaks to Refilwe Moloto and says this would be a massive shift from the DA's historical strategy. 25 October 2021 7:59 AM
King Dalindyebo thanks Malema for brand new SUV, says he'll vote EFF While addressing supporters, the king encouraged them to vote EFF as he would be doing so. 24 October 2021 4:49 PM
Will your old analogue TV still work after March 2022 digital switchover? Lester Kiewit speaks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McCloud who explains. 22 October 2021 11:52 AM
View all Politics
Numsa strike ends with R600m cost to economy, 'potential for job losses is high' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Miriam Altman, Director of Altman Advisory and Commissioner at the National Planning Commission. 22 October 2021 10:44 AM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me' South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful. 23 October 2021 3:51 PM
Brandon Phillips: 'Being conductor of the CPO is a dream come true' The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra's Brandon Phillips talks about career highlights, family and loss on Weekend Breakfast. 23 October 2021 12:10 PM
SA homeschooling 'explosion': Deciding on the best option for your child Amy MacIver talks to Optimi Learning's Stefan Botha about the difference between traditional homeschooling and online schooling. 23 October 2021 10:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
What are South Africa's chances of winning the T20 cricket World Cup? John Maytham speaks to cricket writer, Neil Manthorp about the Proteas chances of winning the ICC T20 World Cup. 22 October 2021 5:17 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
View all Sport
Crew member who gave Alec Baldwin gun was subject of 'safety complaint’ in 2019 Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin on the set of 'Rust' on Thursday. 25 October 2021 11:39 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me' South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful. 23 October 2021 3:51 PM
Hollywood star Gabrielle Union speaks to Pippa Hudson about her new book Pippa Hudson interviews actress & producer Gabrielle Union about her new book, "You got anything stronger?" 22 October 2021 8:31 PM
View all Entertainment
'Friends' stars pay tribute to co-star James Michael Taylor who has died aged 59 James Michael Tyler played coffee shop manager Gunther on the hit sitcom Friends, appearing in 150 episodes of the show. 25 October 2021 10:20 AM
India floods take at least 180 lives: 'In one day, they had 328 millimetres!' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 22 October 2021 12:08 PM
Covid-19 surging in much of Europe again – some countries return to lockdown Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Janelle Dumalaon. 22 October 2021 11:17 AM
View all World
To the top! Cape Town's Table Mountain named Africa’s leading tourist attraction Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Wahida Parker, the Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company. 22 October 2021 9:15 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
View all Africa
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted' Mandy Wiener interviews anti-crime activist Yusuf Abraamjee. 21 October 2021 2:12 PM
Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it' Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel. 21 October 2021 1:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Leaked DA strategy about ANC coalitions - Election Analyst Dawie Scholtz unpacks

25 October 2021 7:59 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
ANC
coalition politics
#Elections2021

Electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz speaks to Refilwe Moloto and says this would be a massive shift from the DA's historical strategy.
  • Analyst Dawie Schotz outlines 3 points made by Zille in the leaked video: DA to focus on being 15 to 20% party, DA to wait until ANC drops below 50%, and finally then to form a coalition with the ANC
  • Scholtz says this is a massive strategic change for the Democratic Alliance
Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

Right now on the streets of Cape Town there are DA street pole posters reading: "DA or ANC: your choice" Refilwe Moloto reminds us. But not according to a clip of Helen Zille discussing a coalition with the ANC to form a power block.

In the clip, Zille is heard talking about the advantage of reaching 20% support and then joining forces with the ANC and Cyril Ramaphosa, under certain conditions.

Electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the impact of a coalition between the ANC and DA.

It is a really fascinating one. There is this recording of Madam Zille addressing I believe a DA party meeting in 2019, that was leaked yesterday.

Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst

Scholtz outlines Zille's three points: 1. DA to focus on being a 15-20% party 2. DA to wait for the ANC to drop below 50% (at which point EFF will be the official opposition) 3. DA to then form a coalition with the ANC

She makes three points. She says firstly that the DA's new election strategy intention is basically to try to be a very coherent - to be clear, very liberal - 15 to 20% party which is what the party has got historically in elections and that should be their target, with the intention then to wait for the ANC to lose support to the point it gets under 50%. And finally, to form a coalition, as she said I think in the video, with Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC once the ANC is under 50%.

Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst

This is just an extreme, enormous departure from the party's historical strategy. So much of what has animated the party since Helen Zille took over in 2006 was to be a big broad-ranging alterative that could not help the ANC in coalition but displace the ANC.

Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst

Such a broad strategy speaks of a far higher number than 20% he notes, so it begs the question why is the party only targetting that number?

I think this is the key point. I think the party does not want to have a discussion about redistributive economic policy that acknowledges the racial history and racial complexity in South Africa, because the moment you start having that discussion you open up the door to more than 20%. But that discussion is required to get there and I don't think the party wants to have them.

Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst

He says this major strategic decision will have real consequences for the party.

Anecdotally and in the research we see a lot of people who have historically voted DA want a big, broad, diverse party to take on the ANC. That is one of the key animating factors for a lot of these voters, including some of that 8% of white voters Helen talks about.

Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst

However, he believes a 15 to 20% strategy dilutes that goal and many voters will start looking for alternatives.

The reality is I think we are going to see some of that happening in this election. In Gauteng, there is a real choice between the DA and Action SA for white voters in the suburbs. Action SA has said it will not work with the ANC.

Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst

What does Scholtz believe might be behind this strategy?

The party is probably asking itself what is the best practical next step we can take based on where we are today? And it is probably not a completely illogical conclusion to say that as things evolve maybe actually working with the sensible side of the ANC is not a bad idea.

Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst

The question is did they really have to be in this position, he says, and for him, this entire logical sequence begins with the DA decision to be a 15 to 20% party and to adopt a policy platform that only speaks to that portion of the vote.

Because of that, we can't grow, and because of that, as the ANC goes down, we're not going to go up, and because of that, there is no other option than working with the ANC once the ANC gets under 50% because of course, if you don't work with the ANC then, it is going to be an ANC - EFF coalition, which is even worse for DA voters.

Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst



25 October 2021 7:59 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
ANC
coalition politics
#Elections2021

