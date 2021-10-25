Rev June Dolley-Major to set up advice centre for other rape survivors
- In August, Reverend June Dolley-Major’s alleged rapist Melvin Booysen lost his court bid to stop her from publicly naming him
- On 20 September she began a 902km pilgrimage walk from Cape Town to Makhanda under the theme 'Walk in her Shoes
Exactly five weeks since she set off on a pilgrimage walk from Cape Town, rape survivor Reverend June Dolley-Major is just days away from reaching her final destination in Makhandha.
Dolley-Major and her supporters set off on 20 September to raise awareness of the experience of rape survivors under the theme in 'Walk in My Shoes'.
Since starting her journey last month, the reverend has walked more than 700 of the 902-kilometre distance.
She joined CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto on-air on Monday morning - click above to listen to the interview:
It's been good, it's been bad, rain and sunshine, we've had puff adders and baboons, but overall we had laughter...it's been phenomenal.Reverend June Dolley-Major
Dolley-Major says they're scheduled to arrive in Makhanda on Saturday 30 October.
RELATED:Landmark 'name and shame' rape case due before courts next week
She's been encouraging other survivors and supporters to join her 'in spirit' by making a per km donation to the 902 kilometer pilgrimage walk.
People don't understand what a rape survivor goes through on a daily basis.Reverend June Dolley-Major
In August, Dolley-Major successfully appealed against a gag order preventing her from publically naming Melvin Booysen who she says raped her nearly twenty years ago at the Grahamstown Seminary in Makhanda.
We want to start an advice office to help survivors, not just on counselling but on justice.Reverend June Dolley-Major
RELATED:A survivor's journey: Rev June Dolley-Major begins pilgrimage after court win
RELATED:'Victory for all survivors': Court rules Anglican priest can name alleged rapist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/black_abused_women.html
