Joburg residents aren't breaking free from Eskom's load shedding yet: City Power





City Power says Joburg customers will still face load shedding while it irons out technical issues with Eskom

The Joburg municipal power utility initially rejected Eskom's load shedding schedule after securing electricity from a privately-owned power station

After meeting with Eskom, City Power has now agreed to load shedding "to protect power grid in the national interest"

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Johannesburg customers will not be excluded from load shedding as initially promised by City Power.

The municipal power utility has backtracked on its vow to protect customers from Stage 1 and Stage 2 power cuts following a meeting with Eskom.

City Power initially rejected Eskom's load shedding schedule and announced that Joburg customers would not have their power cut off after securing enough additional electricity.

However, Eskom and City Power issue a joint statement on Monday morning stating that load shedding would continue in Johanessburg "to protect power grid in the national interest".

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says the municipality will cooperate with Eskom's load shedding for time being, while it finds a technical solution to resolve its contractual and regulatory obligations with Eskom.

We have agreed with Eskom that for now we will be load shed while we explore technical possibilities that will see the City of Johannesburg fully or partially excluded from load shedding in the future. Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power

Eskom basically does not have capacity. And even with our extra capacity that we are getting from Kelvin Power Station, it's actually assisting Eskom. If we didn't have it, we probably would be sitting on Stage 4. So they requested that we assist them in terms of capacity, while we are still ironing out other technical possibilities around this issue.. Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power

Mangena says City Power, which gets about 90% of its electricity from Eskom, has been securing alternative energy sources due to Eskom's capacity issues.

He says City Power signed a power purchase agreement with the privately-owned Kelvin power station, which would help it keep the lights on and protect residents from load shedding.

"We will be able to offset Stage 1 and Stage 2, even Stage 3 if we push it because we are getting about 260 MW extra maximum that we can get from Kelvin Power Station... so Eskom can be able to exlude us from load shedding."

According to Mangena, the City of Joburg's energy mix will soon include other energy sources, such as gas and solar.

We signed this power purchase agreement with Kelvin Power Station, which is an independent power producer, to basically ensure that we increase on our capacity… and also because we are starting to move away from the overdependence on Eskom. As you know, it's not really that reliable. Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power

What we are trying to do as the City is to basically ensure that we diversify and that we've got new players to assist us and our future developmental needs which we don't think will be sufficiently catered for by Eskom. Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power