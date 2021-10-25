'Friends' stars pay tribute to co-star James Michael Taylor who has died aged 59





- James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on 'Friends' has died at the age of 59

- He revealed he was battling prostate cancer a short time after appearing in the Friends reunion episode earlier this year

Actor James Michael Tyler, best known for playing Gunther on the hit US sitcome Friends, has died.

The hit show's former producer made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday evening.

"James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night. He was an incredible person who spent his final days helping others. God bless you James, Gunther lives forever."

Tyler was 59 and had been battling prostate cancer.

Tyler's former Friends castmates have led the way in paying tribute to him, Jennifer Aniston said of the actor “Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives.”

In his role as sarcastic coffee shop manager Gunther, the actor appeared in 150 episodes of the show, often pining over Rachel, played by Aniston.

Fellow cast-member Lisa Kudrow who played Phoebe Buffay said on Instagram, "James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being there for us all."

Tyler appeared in a number of other roles in series such as Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Scrubs and Modern Music.

In June, Tyler appeared on NBC's Today show and revealed that he had been diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018, which had spread to his bones.

