I'm colourblind and want to bring unity says ANC Ward 54 hopeful Thandi Tyalana
- Ward 54 includes the Atlantic Seaboard suburbs of Sea Point, Fresnaye, Bantry Bay, and Clifton
- ANC Ward 54 candidate Thandi Tyalana says Ward 54 has the potential to build bridges between the Atlantic Seaboard suburbs and areas such as Gugulethu from which she hails
- Tyalana says her passion has always to be to right the wrongs of the past and bring justice and equality to South Africa
- 'I'm colourblind,' she says
She says she is not a politician but an ordinary South African driven to see change in the future.
I'm not a politician. I'm just a normal South African. I'm a mom, and I'm a very concerned South African citizen who was always driven by the injustices and inequality of the past.Thandi Tyalana, Ward 54 candidate - ANC
My first love is that we bring young South African kids from disadvantaged communities into non-conventional sports.Thandi Tyalana, Ward 54 candidate - ANC
I've always seen myself as a boundary-breaker and a saw myself as a buffer - and somehow it fits into politics given the history of our country, and particularly Ward 54 which I believe has what it takes...where we can build bridges between communities of Gugulethu where I come from, and the affluent suburbs of the Atlantic Seaboard.Thandi Tyalana, Ward 54 candidate - ANC
What does she hope to achieve? Unity is her primary goal, she says.
The ANC needs fresh new blood like myself, people who aren't tainted. People who are just driven by just wanting to see change around them.Thandi Tyalana, Ward 54 candidate - ANC
She says when President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC election manifesto she resonated with certain aspects that were compelling for Ward 54.
One of the things I talk about on my pledge is let's choose a path of unity, hard work, development, inclusivity, and shared prosperity - but let's start with unity.Thandi Tyalana, Ward 54 candidate - ANC
I'm colourblind. I'm colourblind because I've had great experiences in my childhood where my mom was a domestic worker who had the most amazing bosses who let me see the world from a different view to a normal child growing up during apartheid.Thandi Tyalana, Ward 54 candidate - ANC
We have a responsibility not to see colour, but to create an enabling environment for our kids.Thandi Tyalana, Ward 54 candidate - ANC
Why not rather stand as an independent candidate asks Refilwe?
Tyalana says it is because of the history of the ANC
The ANC has done magnificently well in transitioning this country, and I think it just needs a cleansing and a new breed of leaders and I want to be one of them.Thandi Tyalana, Ward 54 candidate - ANC
