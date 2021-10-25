Crew member who gave Alec Baldwin gun was subject of 'safety complaint’ in 2019
- Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza “were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin," Santa Fe police said on Thursday
- It's claimed the crew member who handed Baldwin the gun had been the subject of a safety complaint two years ago
It's being reported that the crew member who reportedly gave Alec Baldwin a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins had previously been the subject of a safety complaint.
Hutchins was fatally wounded and director Joel Souza injured when Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of the Western 'Rust' on Thursday.
In a statement to The Associated Press, crew member Maggie Goll said she filed a complaint two years ago with executive producers of Hulu’s "Into the Dark" about Dave Halls' on-set conduct.
Golls told NBC news "He did not maintain a safe working environment,"
There are stories coming out about how they larked around, putting live ammunition in the gun between takes.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Live ammunition had been discharged twice before on this movie set, and therefore, was this just an accident waiting to happen.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
"Multiple sources connected to the production of the film told TMZ that the gun was fired at off-the-clock gatherings – which could explain how a live round found its way into the gun’s chamber" reported Fox News.
On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered in Burbank, California for a vigil honoring Hutchins.
Meanwhile, Baldwin was believed to have had an 'emotional' meeting with Hutchins family over the weekend.
Hutchins leaves behind a nine-year-old son, Andros, and her husband Matthew Hutchins.
The 42-year-old's younger sister, Svetlana Androsovych told the Kyiv Post "I cannot comprehend her passing".
RELATED: Alec Baldwin shoots and kills cinematographer on set with prop gun
