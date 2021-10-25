Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Sectional Title
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marina Constas - Specialist Sectional Title Attorney and Director at BBM Attorneys (Biccari Bollo Mariano Incorporated)
Today at 14:40
Loeries winner in radio category
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Carl Willoughby
Today at 14:50
Music with Afrotraction
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mzwandile Moya
Today at 15:20
Team Qubheka
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Elephant Tusk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michelle Henley - Co-founder, CEO and Principal Researcher at Elephants Alive
Today at 15:50
Where will the 'metaverse' take us?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 16:05
The DA inability to secure black votes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 16:20
Trans Women In Sport
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at The Science of Sport
Today at 17:05
The Eskom state of the system briefing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hilton Trollip energy sector specialist
Today at 17:20
Nobel Winner 2021 David Julius discoveries in heat and touch.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor David Julius
Today at 17:45
This Much is True: The long awaited memoir from Miriam Margolyes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Miriam Margolyes - ZOOM
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Crew member who gave Alec Baldwin gun was subject of 'safety complaint’ in 2019

25 October 2021 11:39 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Alec Baldwin
Halyna Hutchins
Rust

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin on the set of 'Rust' on Thursday.

- Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza “were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin," Santa Fe police said on Thursday

- It's claimed the crew member who handed Baldwin the gun had been the subject of a safety complaint two years ago

It's being reported that the crew member who reportedly gave Alec Baldwin a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins had previously been the subject of a safety complaint.

Hutchins was fatally wounded and director Joel Souza injured when Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of the Western 'Rust' on Thursday.

In a statement to The Associated Press, crew member Maggie Goll said she filed a complaint two years ago with executive producers of Hulu’s "Into the Dark" about Dave Halls' on-set conduct.

Golls told NBC news "He did not maintain a safe working environment,"

There are stories coming out about how they larked around, putting live ammunition in the gun between takes.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Live ammunition had been discharged twice before on this movie set, and therefore, was this just an accident waiting to happen.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

"Multiple sources connected to the production of the film told TMZ that the gun was fired at off-the-clock gatherings – which could explain how a live round found its way into the gun’s chamber" reported Fox News.

On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered in Burbank, California for a vigil honoring Hutchins.

Meanwhile, Baldwin was believed to have had an 'emotional' meeting with Hutchins family over the weekend.

Hutchins leaves behind a nine-year-old son, Andros, and her husband Matthew Hutchins.

The 42-year-old's younger sister, Svetlana Androsovych told the Kyiv Post "I cannot comprehend her passing".

RELATED: Alec Baldwin shoots and kills cinematographer on set with prop gun




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
