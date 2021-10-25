Kidnapping underreported in SA, says ISS security analyst
- Institute for Security Studies analyst Martin Ewi says kidnappings are underreported in SA
- According to Ewi, family abduction and kidnapping for ransom are becoming more prevalent in the country
Half of the kidnapping cases in South Africa are not reported, according to Institute for Security Studies (ISS) analyst Martin Ewi.
Ewi says kidnappings in the country are underreported because kidnappers often tell families not to involve the police.
The policing and security analyst says kidnappings for ransom and family kidnappings (where a child is taken by a parent or other family member) are the most prevalent in SA.
Other forms include political kidnappings and trafficking syndicates.
RELATED: Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted'
Four brothers from Polokwane were kidnapped last week while on their way to school.
The boys, aged between 6 and 15, have still not been found.
Ewi says the police need to be very selective about the information that is shared with the public due to the sensitivity of the case.
He says police should be involved in kidnapping cases without putting the victim's life in danger.
RELATED: WC cops arrest two suspects after 11 kidnapped Ethiopian nationals found in GP
Formal training and criminal intelligence is needed to help ensure this, he adds.
"The police need training on how to deal with these different cases, especially in cases when the perpetrator asks the victim's family not to involve the police", Ewi tells CapeTalk.
A lot of the kidnappings are not reported... most often the perpetrator tells the victim's family not to involve the police and not to report if they want their loved ones to be safe and that they should just pay the ransom,a nd once the ransom is paid their loves ones will be free. So we see a lot of kidnappings that are not reported.Martin Ewi, Senior Researcher - Institute for Security Studies
Even with the family kidnappings, families deal with it internally and it is not reported.Martin Ewi, Senior Researcher - Institute for Security Studies
The estimate is maybe that half of all kidnappings are not reported.Martin Ewi, Senior Researcher - Institute for Security Studies
We have seen certainly a lot of that [ranom demands] in South African and one would even say southern Africa in general. If you look for the past five years, there has been quite a significant trend in the kidnapping of rich businesspeople.Martin Ewi, Senior Researcher - Institute for Security Studies
They have to be discreet. Being discreet is a key part of the game... If the police do not treat it in a very discreet manner, you could easily lose your loved one through kidnapping. I believe that it's how the police handle the situation that determines success or failure.Martin Ewi, Senior Researcher - Institute for Security Studies
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_126107988_hands-tied-up-with-rope-of-a-missing-kidnapped-abused-violence-against-children-victim-child-in-pain.html?vti=nok36szxfixvz67tu5-1-27
