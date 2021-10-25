Use My Candidate online tool to help find out who's standing in your ward





Struggling to work out who is standing for the upcoming local government elections in your ward?

Non-profits and non-partisan organisations Open Cities Lab and Open Up have created an online tool to provide all the candidate information

The tool is called My Candidate

Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

Ask any eligible voter to name every single candidate contesting local government elections in their ward and you're unlikely to get an answer, says Lester Kiewit.

While posters and door-to-door campaigns are the best way for candidates to make themselves known to voters, this approach is only limited to a handful of parties, he adds.

But there's help at hand. Durban-based non-profit, non-partisan Open Cities Lab has developed an online tool called My Candidate in collaboration with Open Up.

My Candidate is a portal where you can type in your ward and find all the relevant information about who is standing for local government elections in your area.

Type in your ward, and you get a list of candidates, their age, party, and wards they are contesting.

We are really passionate about removing barriers to information so that we can make informed choices because who represents you really counts and your vote counts. Richard Gevers Founder and Director - Open Cities Lab

We have to start this active citizenry around this democratic opportunity. Richard Gevers Founder and Director - Open Cities Lab

He says they hope to reduce the digital divide barriers as much as possible.

They also offer a WhatsApp number to receive the information for those without access to a browser.