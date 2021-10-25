Double gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu on juggling athletics and academics
- Ntando Mahlangu became the pride of the nation when he scored a double gold at the Tokyo Paralympics in September
- At the age of 14, after being fitted with a set of prosthetics, Mahlangu won silver in the 200 metres at the Paralympics in Rio
He deservedly received a hero's welcome when he returned from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics last month the proud recipient of two gold medals.
South Africa's teenage track star Ntando Mahlangu became the pride of the nation when he took his second gold of the games in the men’s 200m T61 final with a time of 23.59.
But there wasn't much time to bask in the glory of his win, the 19-year-old double amputee had to time only for some last-minute revision before hitting his matric exams.
Born with a congenital condition that affected both his legs from the knee down, Mahlangu spent much of his childhood in a wheelchair, but in 2012 a decision was made to amputate both Ntando’s legs through the knee.
Incredibly, it was just four years after that, at the age of just 14, having been fitted with a set of prosthetics, that he won silver in the 200 metres at the Paralympics in Rio.
Mahlangu joined Lester Kiewit on The Morning Review to talk about his incredible life.
On juggling athletics with academics:
It's been difficult, but I think with the right team around you, it's possible...it's been a beautiful journey.Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic gold medallist
On being a Paralympic silver medallist at the age of 14:
The pressure was a lot, but it's about how you adapt to the pressure and making sure it doesn't get over your head...Rio was a learning stage for me and I used it for my advantage.Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic gold medallist
On the difference in media coverage between the Olympics and the Paralympics:
It's not like we're not producing the results..but it's our job as paralympians to educate people.Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic gold medallist
