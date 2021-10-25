Double gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu on juggling athletics and academics

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Sectional Title
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marina Constas - Specialist Sectional Title Attorney and Director at BBM Attorneys (Biccari Bollo Mariano Incorporated)
Today at 14:40
Loeries winner in radio category
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Carl Willoughby
Today at 14:50
Music with Afrotraction
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mzwandile Moya
Today at 15:20
Team Qubheka
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Elephant Tusk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michelle Henley - Co-founder, CEO and Principal Researcher at Elephants Alive
Today at 15:50
Where will the 'metaverse' take us?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 16:05
The DA inability to secure black votes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 16:20
Trans Women In Sport
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at The Science of Sport
Today at 17:05
The Eskom state of the system briefing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hilton Trollip energy sector specialist
Today at 17:20
Nobel Winner 2021 David Julius discoveries in heat and touch.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor David Julius
Today at 17:45
This Much is True: The long awaited memoir from Miriam Margolyes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Miriam Margolyes - ZOOM
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Double gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu on juggling athletics and academics Lester Kiewit sits down with South Africa's teenage track star Ntando Mahlangu following his gold medal win in Tokyo last month. 25 October 2021 1:07 PM
Kidnapping underreported in SA, says ISS security analyst CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Martin Ewi from the Institute of Security Studies about kidnapping trends in South Africa. 25 October 2021 12:16 PM
I'm colourblind and want to bring unity says ANC Ward 54 hopeful Thandi Tyalana Refilwe Moloto speaks ANC's candidate for Ward 54 Thandi Tyalana which includes Sea Point, Camps Bay, Clifton, and Fresnaye. 25 October 2021 10:59 AM
View all Local
Leaked DA strategy about ANC coalitions - Election Analyst Dawie Scholtz unpacks Electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz speaks to Refilwe Moloto and says this would be a massive shift from the DA's historical strategy. 25 October 2021 7:59 AM
King Dalindyebo thanks Malema for brand new SUV, says he'll vote EFF While addressing supporters, the king encouraged them to vote EFF as he would be doing so. 24 October 2021 4:49 PM
Will your old analogue TV still work after March 2022 digital switchover? Lester Kiewit speaks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McCloud who explains. 22 October 2021 11:52 AM
View all Politics
Numsa strike ends with R600m cost to economy, 'potential for job losses is high' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Miriam Altman, Director of Altman Advisory and Commissioner at the National Planning Commission. 22 October 2021 10:44 AM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me' South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful. 23 October 2021 3:51 PM
Brandon Phillips: 'Being conductor of the CPO is a dream come true' The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra's Brandon Phillips talks about career highlights, family and loss on Weekend Breakfast. 23 October 2021 12:10 PM
SA homeschooling 'explosion': Deciding on the best option for your child Amy MacIver talks to Optimi Learning's Stefan Botha about the difference between traditional homeschooling and online schooling. 23 October 2021 10:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
What are South Africa's chances of winning the T20 cricket World Cup? John Maytham speaks to cricket writer, Neil Manthorp about the Proteas chances of winning the ICC T20 World Cup. 22 October 2021 5:17 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
View all Sport
Crew member who gave Alec Baldwin gun was subject of 'safety complaint’ in 2019 Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin on the set of 'Rust' on Thursday. 25 October 2021 11:39 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me' South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful. 23 October 2021 3:51 PM
Hollywood star Gabrielle Union speaks to Pippa Hudson about her new book Pippa Hudson interviews actress & producer Gabrielle Union about her new book, "You got anything stronger?" 22 October 2021 8:31 PM
View all Entertainment
'Friends' stars pay tribute to co-star James Michael Taylor who has died aged 59 James Michael Tyler played coffee shop manager Gunther on the hit sitcom Friends, appearing in 150 episodes of the show. 25 October 2021 10:20 AM
India floods take at least 180 lives: 'In one day, they had 328 millimetres!' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 22 October 2021 12:08 PM
Covid-19 surging in much of Europe again – some countries return to lockdown Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Janelle Dumalaon. 22 October 2021 11:17 AM
View all World
To the top! Cape Town's Table Mountain named Africa’s leading tourist attraction Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Wahida Parker, the Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company. 22 October 2021 9:15 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
View all Africa
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted' Mandy Wiener interviews anti-crime activist Yusuf Abraamjee. 21 October 2021 2:12 PM
Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it' Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel. 21 October 2021 1:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Local

Double gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu on juggling athletics and academics

25 October 2021 1:07 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Sport
Ntando Mahlangu
2020 Paralympic Games

Lester Kiewit sits down with South Africa's teenage track star Ntando Mahlangu following his gold medal win in Tokyo last month.

- Ntando Mahlangu became the pride of the nation when he scored a double gold at the Tokyo Paralympics in September

- At the age of 14, after being fitted with a set of prosthetics, Mahlangu won silver in the 200 metres at the Paralympics in Rio

South Africa's Ntando Mahlangu and Great Britain's Richard Whitehead racing to the finish line in the T61 Men's 200m race at the Tokyo Paralympics. Picture: @TeamSA2020/Twitter.

He deservedly received a hero's welcome when he returned from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics last month the proud recipient of two gold medals.

South Africa's teenage track star Ntando Mahlangu became the pride of the nation when he took his second gold of the games in the men’s 200m T61 final with a time of 23.59.

But there wasn't much time to bask in the glory of his win, the 19-year-old double amputee had to time only for some last-minute revision before hitting his matric exams.

Born with a congenital condition that affected both his legs from the knee down, Mahlangu spent much of his childhood in a wheelchair, but in 2012 a decision was made to amputate both Ntando’s legs through the knee.

Incredibly, it was just four years after that, at the age of just 14, having been fitted with a set of prosthetics, that he won silver in the 200 metres at the Paralympics in Rio.

Mahlangu joined Lester Kiewit on The Morning Review to talk about his incredible life.

On juggling athletics with academics:

It's been difficult, but I think with the right team around you, it's possible...it's been a beautiful journey.

Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic gold medallist

On being a Paralympic silver medallist at the age of 14:

The pressure was a lot, but it's about how you adapt to the pressure and making sure it doesn't get over your head...Rio was a learning stage for me and I used it for my advantage.

Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic gold medallist

On the difference in media coverage between the Olympics and the Paralympics:

It's not like we're not producing the results..but it's our job as paralympians to educate people.

Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic gold medallist

RELATED: Why sports stars are finally speaking up about their mental health




25 October 2021 1:07 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Sport
Ntando Mahlangu
2020 Paralympic Games

More from Sport

What are South Africa's chances of winning the T20 cricket World Cup?

22 October 2021 5:17 PM

John Maytham speaks to cricket writer, Neil Manthorp about the Proteas chances of winning the ICC T20 World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair

20 October 2021 8:04 PM

The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship

19 October 2021 7:18 PM

John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!'

15 October 2021 9:57 AM

Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators

11 October 2021 7:13 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations

10 October 2021 1:02 PM

Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs

5 October 2021 1:54 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name

30 September 2021 3:26 PM

Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa...

29 September 2021 1:26 PM

Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds

29 September 2021 12:24 PM

Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Kidnapping underreported in SA, says ISS security analyst

25 October 2021 12:16 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Martin Ewi from the Institute of Security Studies about kidnapping trends in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I'm colourblind and want to bring unity says ANC Ward 54 hopeful Thandi Tyalana

25 October 2021 10:59 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks ANC's candidate for Ward 54 Thandi Tyalana which includes Sea Point, Camps Bay, Clifton, and Fresnaye.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg residents aren't breaking free from Eskom's load shedding yet: City Power

25 October 2021 10:40 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena about the electricity supply in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rev June Dolley-Major to set up advice centre for other rape survivors

25 October 2021 9:40 AM

Refilwe Moloto gets an update from rape survivor Reverend June Dolley-Major about her pilgrimage walk from Cape Town to Makhandha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom: Loadshedding to continue on Monday and Tuesday night

24 October 2021 3:18 PM

Eskom has announced that load shedding will resume on Monday and Tuesday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Calls for UK to reintroduce Covid-19 restrictions to avoid 'lockdown Christmas'

24 October 2021 1:44 PM

CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC cops arrest two suspects after 11 kidnapped Ethiopian nationals found in GP

24 October 2021 12:22 PM

Two men have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of 11 Ethiopian nationals from various provinces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

HIV/Aids activist Sibulele Sibaca uses her voice to uplift girls and young women

24 October 2021 10:58 AM

CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to HIV/Aids activist and NGO specialist Sibulele Sibaca about her inspiring story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stage 2 load shedding needed to replenish emergency generation reserves - Eskom

24 October 2021 9:10 AM

Eskom has hit South Africans with another round of rolling blackouts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me'

23 October 2021 3:51 PM

South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom: Loadshedding to continue on Monday and Tuesday night

Local

Leaked DA strategy about ANC coalitions - Election Analyst Dawie Scholtz unpacks

Politics

'Friends' stars pay tribute to co-star James Michael Taylor who has died aged 59

World

EWN Highlights

Ex-Gauteng Health Dept CFO's bid to have Makhura held liable in PPE matter fails

25 October 2021 1:03 PM

WATCH LIVE: Justice cluster briefs media on SA's election readiness

25 October 2021 12:17 PM

Running for FF Plus, Godfrey Skosana is challenging identity politics in SA

25 October 2021 11:50 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA