Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'DA governs best by a range of metrics – but they’re scoring own goals' John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 25 October 2021 4:31 PM
Date set for Senzo Meyiwa murder trial but AfriForum says mastermind still free Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise about the Senzo Meyiwa case. 25 October 2021 3:30 PM
Special Tribunal 'not deterred' by resignation of corruption-accused officials CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Special Tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho about efforts to recover monies lost to corrupti... 25 October 2021 2:34 PM
View all Local
I'm colourblind and want to bring unity says ANC Ward 54 hopeful Thandi Tyalana Refilwe Moloto speaks ANC's candidate for Ward 54 Thandi Tyalana which includes Sea Point, Camps Bay, Clifton, and Fresnaye. 25 October 2021 10:59 AM
King Dalindyebo thanks Malema for brand new SUV, says he'll vote EFF While addressing supporters, the king encouraged them to vote EFF as he would be doing so. 24 October 2021 4:49 PM
Will your old analogue TV still work after March 2022 digital switchover? Lester Kiewit speaks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McCloud who explains. 22 October 2021 11:52 AM
View all Politics
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Altron declares interim dividend of 7 cents per share The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Altron CEO Mteto Nyati. 25 October 2021 7:18 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me' South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful. 23 October 2021 3:51 PM
Brandon Phillips: 'Being conductor of the CPO is a dream come true' The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra's Brandon Phillips talks about career highlights, family and loss on Weekend Breakfast. 23 October 2021 12:10 PM
SA homeschooling 'explosion': Deciding on the best option for your child Amy MacIver talks to Optimi Learning's Stefan Botha about the difference between traditional homeschooling and online schooling. 23 October 2021 10:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
Double gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu on juggling athletics and academics Lester Kiewit sits down with South Africa's teenage track star Ntando Mahlangu following his gold medal win in Tokyo last month. 25 October 2021 1:07 PM
What are South Africa's chances of winning the T20 cricket World Cup? John Maytham speaks to cricket writer, Neil Manthorp about the Proteas chances of winning the ICC T20 World Cup. 22 October 2021 5:17 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
View all Sport
Crew member who gave Alec Baldwin gun was subject of 'safety complaint’ in 2019 Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin on the set of 'Rust' on Thursday. 25 October 2021 11:39 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me' South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful. 23 October 2021 3:51 PM
Hollywood star Gabrielle Union speaks to Pippa Hudson about her new book Pippa Hudson interviews actress & producer Gabrielle Union about her new book, "You got anything stronger?" 22 October 2021 8:31 PM
View all Entertainment
'Friends' stars pay tribute to co-star James Michael Taylor who has died aged 59 James Michael Tyler played coffee shop manager Gunther on the hit sitcom Friends, appearing in 150 episodes of the show. 25 October 2021 10:20 AM
India floods take at least 180 lives: 'In one day, they had 328 millimetres!' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 22 October 2021 12:08 PM
Covid-19 surging in much of Europe again – some countries return to lockdown Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Janelle Dumalaon. 22 October 2021 11:17 AM
View all World
More African elephants born without tusks in response to heavy poaching - study Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Elephants Alive CEO Dr. Michelle Henley about the prevalence of tuskless elephants. 25 October 2021 4:52 PM
To the top! Cape Town's Table Mountain named Africa’s leading tourist attraction Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Wahida Parker, the Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company. 22 October 2021 9:15 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
View all Africa
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Gwede Mantashe 'irrationally looks after coal' as the world jumps ship John Maytham interviews Energy Sector Specialist Hilton Trollip. 25 October 2021 5:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Special Tribunal 'not deterred' by resignation of corruption-accused officials

25 October 2021 2:34 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Fraud
SIU
Special Tribunal
corroption

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Special Tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho about efforts to recover monies lost to corruption.
  • The Special Tribunal is working hard to recover money lost to corruption
  • It was established to fast-track fraud and corruption cases investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)
Picture: SAPS.

The Special Tribunal says nothing will deter it from recovering money and assets lost through corruption at state institutions.

The Special Tribunal is tasked with fast-tracking civil litigation in cases of government corruption investigated by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

Special Tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho says a number of municipalities and government departments are being investigated by the SIU for malfeasance, fraud, and corruption.

Makgotho says the Special Tribunal relies on evidence submitted by the SIU to make court orders.

RELATED: Refresher courses need for councillors who lack skills to pass budgets - SAIGA

He says there has been a growing trend of corruption-accused officials who resign in an effort to avoid accountability.

However, he says the Special Tribunal can freeze pensions and bank accounts pending the outcome of corruption investigations.

In some of the instances, some of the people had resigned and we received applications wherein we had to forfeit their pensions because one of the trends is that people, upon realising that there is trouble looming, immediately hand in their resignation and think that they are escaping liability.

Selby Makgotho, Spokesperson - Special Tribunal

We have granted most of the orders wherein we have had to preserve their pension funds, we had to make sure that we make them account for whatever wrongdoing they have done. We've had several preservation orders, several interdicts. People have had their bank accounts frozen, their pensions interdicted until the matters have been concluded.

Selby Makgotho, Spokesperson - Special Tribunal

You look at the procurement of PPE for example... It shows that people disregarded the constitutional, statutory and other legislative prescripts governing procurement in public institutions... It's a huge problem.

Selby Makgotho, Spokesperson - Special Tribunal

We will never be deterred. We will recover the money to the last degree... we will follow the money.

Selby Makgotho, Spokesperson - Special Tribunal

The Special Tribunal's mandate is to recover and recoup the money that has been lost to wrongdoing, be it malfeasance, corruption, fraud, or any form of misrepresentation involving state departments.

Selby Makgotho, Spokesperson - Special Tribunal



25 October 2021 2:34 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Fraud
SIU
Special Tribunal
corroption

More from Local

'DA governs best by a range of metrics – but they’re scoring own goals'

25 October 2021 4:31 PM

John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Date set for Senzo Meyiwa murder trial but AfriForum says mastermind still free

25 October 2021 3:30 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise about the Senzo Meyiwa case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Double gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu on juggling athletics and academics

25 October 2021 1:07 PM

Lester Kiewit sits down with South Africa's teenage track star Ntando Mahlangu following his gold medal win in Tokyo last month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kidnapping underreported in SA, says ISS security analyst

25 October 2021 12:16 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Martin Ewi from the Institute of Security Studies about kidnapping trends in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I'm colourblind and want to bring unity says ANC Ward 54 hopeful Thandi Tyalana

25 October 2021 10:59 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks ANC's candidate for Ward 54 Thandi Tyalana which includes Sea Point, Camps Bay, Clifton, and Fresnaye.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg residents aren't breaking free from Eskom's load shedding yet: City Power

25 October 2021 10:40 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena about the electricity supply in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rev June Dolley-Major to set up advice centre for other rape survivors

25 October 2021 9:40 AM

Refilwe Moloto gets an update from rape survivor Reverend June Dolley-Major about her pilgrimage walk from Cape Town to Makhandha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom: Loadshedding to continue on Monday and Tuesday night

24 October 2021 3:18 PM

Eskom has announced that load shedding will resume on Monday and Tuesday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Calls for UK to reintroduce Covid-19 restrictions to avoid 'lockdown Christmas'

24 October 2021 1:44 PM

CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC cops arrest two suspects after 11 kidnapped Ethiopian nationals found in GP

24 October 2021 12:22 PM

Two men have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of 11 Ethiopian nationals from various provinces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Leaked DA strategy about ANC coalitions - Election Analyst Dawie Scholtz unpacks

Politics

'Friends' stars pay tribute to co-star James Michael Taylor who has died aged 59

World

EWN Highlights

Aspen launches anaesthetics production line

25 October 2021 9:02 PM

AfriForum: Mastermind behind Senzo Meyiwa’s murder still out there

25 October 2021 8:24 PM

Phaahla: We need to improve community-based care for mental health services

25 October 2021 7:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA