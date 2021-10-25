Special Tribunal 'not deterred' by resignation of corruption-accused officials
- The Special Tribunal is working hard to recover money lost to corruption
- It was established to fast-track fraud and corruption cases investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)
The Special Tribunal says nothing will deter it from recovering money and assets lost through corruption at state institutions.
The Special Tribunal is tasked with fast-tracking civil litigation in cases of government corruption investigated by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).
Special Tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho says a number of municipalities and government departments are being investigated by the SIU for malfeasance, fraud, and corruption.
Makgotho says the Special Tribunal relies on evidence submitted by the SIU to make court orders.
He says there has been a growing trend of corruption-accused officials who resign in an effort to avoid accountability.
However, he says the Special Tribunal can freeze pensions and bank accounts pending the outcome of corruption investigations.
In some of the instances, some of the people had resigned and we received applications wherein we had to forfeit their pensions because one of the trends is that people, upon realising that there is trouble looming, immediately hand in their resignation and think that they are escaping liability.Selby Makgotho, Spokesperson - Special Tribunal
We have granted most of the orders wherein we have had to preserve their pension funds, we had to make sure that we make them account for whatever wrongdoing they have done. We've had several preservation orders, several interdicts. People have had their bank accounts frozen, their pensions interdicted until the matters have been concluded.Selby Makgotho, Spokesperson - Special Tribunal
You look at the procurement of PPE for example... It shows that people disregarded the constitutional, statutory and other legislative prescripts governing procurement in public institutions... It's a huge problem.Selby Makgotho, Spokesperson - Special Tribunal
We will never be deterred. We will recover the money to the last degree... we will follow the money.Selby Makgotho, Spokesperson - Special Tribunal
The Special Tribunal's mandate is to recover and recoup the money that has been lost to wrongdoing, be it malfeasance, corruption, fraud, or any form of misrepresentation involving state departments.Selby Makgotho, Spokesperson - Special Tribunal
Source : SAPS.
