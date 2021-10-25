Date set for Senzo Meyiwa murder trial but AfriForum says mastermind still free
- Five murder suspects in the Senzo Meyiwa case will go on trial in April 2022
- AfriForum's Gerrie Nel maintains that the mastermind behind the killing is still out there
- It's been seven years since the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was killed
- Meyiwa's brother Sifiso has told reporters that he doesn't believe that the five suspects were involved
The five men implicated in the murder of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa will go on trial on 11 April 2022.
The five men appeared in the High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Monday, a day before the seventh anniversary of his death.
The trial was initially meant to start today and end mid-November but it has been postponed due to a number of delays including changes in legal representatives, reports Eyewitness News journalist Kgomotso Modise.
Meyiwa was shot dead in October 2014 while visiting his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, at her mother's house in Vosloorus.
The five suspects were arrested and charged in October last year but have all maintained their innocence.
AfriForum’s private prosecutor Gerrie Nel believes that the mastermind behind the murder still hasn't been charged.
AfriForum has been representing the Meyiwa family and maintains that the footballer's death was a contract killing and not a "botched robbery" as previously claimed.
Meyiwa's brother, Sifiso, claims the five men accused of killing his sibling are being framed for a crime they didn't commit.
The brother of slain footballer #SenzoMeyiwa has made damning allegations against embattled police commissioner Khehla Sitole on his involvement in the case. Sifiso Meyiwa says five men accused of killing Meyiwa are being framed by the team brought in by the police commissioner. pic.twitter.com/lcqqcGnDZn— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) October 25, 2021
Today's court sitting was really just around setting that date for the official trial to begin.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Mr. Nel did address the media outside court today and he's sticking to his guns about this, saying that there is a mastermind and that there must be someone else who was behind this.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
He says the accused are just accomplices in this but the mastermind must be arrested. He says he doesn't know why that mastermind isn't being arrested because they've given the prosecution all the evidence and all the data that they've gathered from the investigations.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
