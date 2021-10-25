Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'DA governs best by a range of metrics – but they’re scoring own goals' John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 25 October 2021 4:31 PM
Date set for Senzo Meyiwa murder trial but AfriForum says mastermind still free Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise about the Senzo Meyiwa case. 25 October 2021 3:30 PM
Special Tribunal 'not deterred' by resignation of corruption-accused officials CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Special Tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho about efforts to recover monies lost to corrupti... 25 October 2021 2:34 PM
View all Local
I'm colourblind and want to bring unity says ANC Ward 54 hopeful Thandi Tyalana Refilwe Moloto speaks ANC's candidate for Ward 54 Thandi Tyalana which includes Sea Point, Camps Bay, Clifton, and Fresnaye. 25 October 2021 10:59 AM
King Dalindyebo thanks Malema for brand new SUV, says he'll vote EFF While addressing supporters, the king encouraged them to vote EFF as he would be doing so. 24 October 2021 4:49 PM
Will your old analogue TV still work after March 2022 digital switchover? Lester Kiewit speaks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McCloud who explains. 22 October 2021 11:52 AM
View all Politics
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Altron declares interim dividend of 7 cents per share The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Altron CEO Mteto Nyati. 25 October 2021 7:18 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me' South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful. 23 October 2021 3:51 PM
Brandon Phillips: 'Being conductor of the CPO is a dream come true' The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra's Brandon Phillips talks about career highlights, family and loss on Weekend Breakfast. 23 October 2021 12:10 PM
SA homeschooling 'explosion': Deciding on the best option for your child Amy MacIver talks to Optimi Learning's Stefan Botha about the difference between traditional homeschooling and online schooling. 23 October 2021 10:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
Double gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu on juggling athletics and academics Lester Kiewit sits down with South Africa's teenage track star Ntando Mahlangu following his gold medal win in Tokyo last month. 25 October 2021 1:07 PM
What are South Africa's chances of winning the T20 cricket World Cup? John Maytham speaks to cricket writer, Neil Manthorp about the Proteas chances of winning the ICC T20 World Cup. 22 October 2021 5:17 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
View all Sport
Crew member who gave Alec Baldwin gun was subject of 'safety complaint’ in 2019 Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin on the set of 'Rust' on Thursday. 25 October 2021 11:39 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me' South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful. 23 October 2021 3:51 PM
Hollywood star Gabrielle Union speaks to Pippa Hudson about her new book Pippa Hudson interviews actress & producer Gabrielle Union about her new book, "You got anything stronger?" 22 October 2021 8:31 PM
View all Entertainment
'Friends' stars pay tribute to co-star James Michael Taylor who has died aged 59 James Michael Tyler played coffee shop manager Gunther on the hit sitcom Friends, appearing in 150 episodes of the show. 25 October 2021 10:20 AM
India floods take at least 180 lives: 'In one day, they had 328 millimetres!' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 22 October 2021 12:08 PM
Covid-19 surging in much of Europe again – some countries return to lockdown Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Janelle Dumalaon. 22 October 2021 11:17 AM
View all World
More African elephants born without tusks in response to heavy poaching - study Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Elephants Alive CEO Dr. Michelle Henley about the prevalence of tuskless elephants. 25 October 2021 4:52 PM
To the top! Cape Town's Table Mountain named Africa’s leading tourist attraction Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Wahida Parker, the Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company. 22 October 2021 9:15 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
View all Africa
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Gwede Mantashe 'irrationally looks after coal' as the world jumps ship John Maytham interviews Energy Sector Specialist Hilton Trollip. 25 October 2021 5:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Date set for Senzo Meyiwa murder trial but AfriForum says mastermind still free

25 October 2021 3:30 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Senzo Meyiwa
Murder Trial
Senzo Meyiwa trial

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise about the Senzo Meyiwa case.
  • Five murder suspects in the Senzo Meyiwa case will go on trial in April 2022
  • AfriForum's Gerrie Nel maintains that the mastermind behind the killing is still out there
  • It's been seven years since the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was killed
  • Meyiwa's brother Sifiso has told reporters that he doesn't believe that the five suspects were involved
The five men accused of the 2014 murder of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa appear in the Boksburg Magistrates Court on 5 March 2021. Picture: AfriForum

The five men implicated in the murder of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa will go on trial on 11 April 2022.

The five men appeared in the High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Monday, a day before the seventh anniversary of his death.

The trial was initially meant to start today and end mid-November but it has been postponed due to a number of delays including changes in legal representatives, reports Eyewitness News journalist Kgomotso Modise.

Meyiwa was shot dead in October 2014 while visiting his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, at her mother's house in Vosloorus.

The five suspects were arrested and charged in October last year but have all maintained their innocence.

AfriForum’s private prosecutor Gerrie Nel believes that the mastermind behind the murder still hasn't been charged.

AfriForum has been representing the Meyiwa family and maintains that the footballer's death was a contract killing and not a "botched robbery" as previously claimed.

Meyiwa's brother, Sifiso, claims the five men accused of killing his sibling are being framed for a crime they didn't commit.

Today's court sitting was really just around setting that date for the official trial to begin.

Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Mr. Nel did address the media outside court today and he's sticking to his guns about this, saying that there is a mastermind and that there must be someone else who was behind this.

Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He says the accused are just accomplices in this but the mastermind must be arrested. He says he doesn't know why that mastermind isn't being arrested because they've given the prosecution all the evidence and all the data that they've gathered from the investigations.

Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News



25 October 2021 3:30 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Senzo Meyiwa
Murder Trial
Senzo Meyiwa trial

More from Local

'DA governs best by a range of metrics – but they’re scoring own goals'

25 October 2021 4:31 PM

John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Special Tribunal 'not deterred' by resignation of corruption-accused officials

25 October 2021 2:34 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Special Tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho about efforts to recover monies lost to corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Double gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu on juggling athletics and academics

25 October 2021 1:07 PM

Lester Kiewit sits down with South Africa's teenage track star Ntando Mahlangu following his gold medal win in Tokyo last month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kidnapping underreported in SA, says ISS security analyst

25 October 2021 12:16 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Martin Ewi from the Institute of Security Studies about kidnapping trends in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I'm colourblind and want to bring unity says ANC Ward 54 hopeful Thandi Tyalana

25 October 2021 10:59 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks ANC's candidate for Ward 54 Thandi Tyalana which includes Sea Point, Camps Bay, Clifton, and Fresnaye.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg residents aren't breaking free from Eskom's load shedding yet: City Power

25 October 2021 10:40 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena about the electricity supply in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rev June Dolley-Major to set up advice centre for other rape survivors

25 October 2021 9:40 AM

Refilwe Moloto gets an update from rape survivor Reverend June Dolley-Major about her pilgrimage walk from Cape Town to Makhandha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom: Loadshedding to continue on Monday and Tuesday night

24 October 2021 3:18 PM

Eskom has announced that load shedding will resume on Monday and Tuesday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Calls for UK to reintroduce Covid-19 restrictions to avoid 'lockdown Christmas'

24 October 2021 1:44 PM

CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC cops arrest two suspects after 11 kidnapped Ethiopian nationals found in GP

24 October 2021 12:22 PM

Two men have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of 11 Ethiopian nationals from various provinces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Leaked DA strategy about ANC coalitions - Election Analyst Dawie Scholtz unpacks

Politics

'Friends' stars pay tribute to co-star James Michael Taylor who has died aged 59

World

EWN Highlights

Aspen launches anaesthetics production line

25 October 2021 9:02 PM

AfriForum: Mastermind behind Senzo Meyiwa’s murder still out there

25 October 2021 8:24 PM

Phaahla: We need to improve community-based care for mental health services

25 October 2021 7:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA