'DA governs best by a range of metrics – but they’re scoring own goals'





DA-governed municipalities dominate lists of those that are well-run

John Steenhuisen is part of the reason why the party struggles to garner votes from black South Africans

FILE: DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

There should be no dispute; the Democratic Alliance (DA) is the party that governs best at the local government level, wrote News24 Editor Adriaan Basson on Monday.

However, the DA has a trust and identity problem, he says.

Its leader, John Steenhuisen, is not helping by “tacitly endorsing racism”.

John Maytham interviewed Basson about the DA’s inability to secure the votes of large numbers of Black South Africans (scroll up to listen).

When you look at a range of metrics… The DA governed municipalities dominate the list of top-managed municipalities… Adriaan Basson, Editor - News24

... in a completely unacceptable way a black participant was told she was not allowed to talk about her experience of racism… Steenhuisen was sitting there grinning and agreeing passively that this election is about service delivery only. He had no appetite to engage in discussions about racism… Adriaan Basson, Editor - News24

I think it’s absurd, his response to this… His silence was deafening… Steenhuisen… still supports it [Phoenix posters] … Adriaan Basson, Editor - News24