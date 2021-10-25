Gwede Mantashe 'irrationally looks after coal' as the world jumps ship





Eskom is seemingly slowly righting itself but its old fleet of power stations remains a concern that will, no matter what they do, introduce an element of chance

Minister Gwede Mantashe is irrational in looking after coal when the world is increasingly jumping ship

Will Eskom be able to keep the lights on when South Africa votes?

The ailing utility gave an update on the state of the system on Monday, saying loadshedding will continue into Tuesday as it could not sustain the use of emergency generators.

Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer tried to assure the nation that the risk of further power cuts will be kept to a minimum on voting day.

Representatives from Eskom earlier met with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

John Maytham interviewed Energy Sector Specialist Hilton Trollip about the update from Eskom (scroll up to listen).

They’re cleaning up their act in certain ways… But from a technical point of view, in terms of their kit… at times they have half their fleet in the workshop… No matter what they do, there’s an element of chance… Hilton Trollip, Senior Researcher - Energy Research Centre (University of Cape Town)

There are far fewer reports of irrational stuff happening at Eskom… Hilton Trollip, Senior Researcher - Energy Research Centre (University of Cape Town)