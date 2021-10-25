Streaming issues? Report here
Gwede Mantashe 'irrationally looks after coal' as the world jumps ship

25 October 2021 5:33 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Loadshedding
Load shedding
John Maytham
2021 local government elections
2021 municipal elections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Hilton Trollip

John Maytham interviews Energy Sector Specialist Hilton Trollip.

  • Eskom is seemingly slowly righting itself but its old fleet of power stations remains a concern that will, no matter what they do, introduce an element of chance

  • Minister Gwede Mantashe is irrational in looking after coal when the world is increasingly jumping ship

A candle (our "go-to" stock image for Eskom). © alekseitim/123rf.com

Will Eskom be able to keep the lights on when South Africa votes?

The ailing utility gave an update on the state of the system on Monday, saying loadshedding will continue into Tuesday as it could not sustain the use of emergency generators.

Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer tried to assure the nation that the risk of further power cuts will be kept to a minimum on voting day.

Representatives from Eskom earlier met with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

John Maytham interviewed Energy Sector Specialist Hilton Trollip about the update from Eskom (scroll up to listen).

They’re cleaning up their act in certain ways… But from a technical point of view, in terms of their kit… at times they have half their fleet in the workshop… No matter what they do, there’s an element of chance…

Hilton Trollip, Senior Researcher - Energy Research Centre (University of Cape Town)

There are far fewer reports of irrational stuff happening at Eskom…

Hilton Trollip, Senior Researcher - Energy Research Centre (University of Cape Town)

There’s a stalemate. Gwede won’t sign off the renewables… and nobody will finance new coal. Since 2015, there has not been one new contract for new generation… As a Minister of Energy, he is looking after coal, and it’s irrational…

Hilton Trollip, Senior Researcher - Energy Research Centre (University of Cape Town)



