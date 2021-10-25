Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom





City Power has back-pedalled on its promise to spare consumers from stage one and stage two loadshedding after a meeting with Eskom.

Initially, City Power said it recently signed an extension of a power purchase agreement with the Kelvin power station, which would help it keep the lights on.

© pegleg01/123rf.com

“However, we met Eskom on-site, on Sunday, where they presented a very valid case why the city should comply and assist in their capacity challenges, which forces them to basically load shed,” said City Power's Isaac Mangena.

“We have agreed with Eskom that for now we will load shed, while we explore technical possibilities that will see Johannesburg fully or partially excluded from load shedding in future considering the extra capacity that we are getting.”

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed James Brent Styan (Author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis) about City Power’s brief tussle with Eskom (scroll up to listen).

They’ve been buying from Kelvin for a long time now… If it's to save on load shedding, what’s the deal? James Brent Styan, author - Blackout: The Eskom Crisis