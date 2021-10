Altron declares interim dividend of 7 cents per share

Altron on Monday reported its interim results for the half-year to 31 August 2021.

The tech firm increased revenues by 2% to R3.5 billion while operating profit is up 71% to R173 million.

© piren/123rf.com

Headline earnings per share increased by 238% to 11 cents per share.

The company declared an interim dividend of seven cents a share.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Altron CEO Mteto Nyati (scroll up to listen).

We’d like to become a capital-light business… Mteto Nyati, CEO - Mteto Nyati

We’re focussing on cloud computing… Mteto Nyati, CEO - Mteto Nyati

Digital transformation is not something one has got an option around… Many financial services companies are investing in this space… It’s a domain where you build your commercial advantage… Mteto Nyati, CEO - Mteto Nyati

We’re supposed to be going green, the next thing we hear stuff being said about coal. That is confusing… We’re trying to build the economy… One would think we should be pulling in the same direction… Mteto Nyati, CEO - Mteto Nyati