Altron declares interim dividend of 7 cents per share





Altron on Monday reported its interim results for the half-year to 31 August 2021.

The tech firm increased revenues by 2% to R3.5 billion while operating profit is up 71% to R173 million.

© piren/123rf.com

Headline earnings per share increased by 238% to 11 cents per share.

The company declared an interim dividend of seven cents a share.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Altron CEO Mteto Nyati (scroll up to listen).

We’d like to become a capital-light business… Mteto Nyati, CEO - Mteto Nyati

We’re focussing on cloud computing… Mteto Nyati, CEO - Mteto Nyati

Digital transformation is not something one has got an option around… Many financial services companies are investing in this space… It’s a domain where you build your commercial advantage… Mteto Nyati, CEO - Mteto Nyati