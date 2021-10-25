Streaming issues? Report here
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness

25 October 2021 7:44 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Ian Mann
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
Gateways Business Consultants
Social Chemistry
Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann reviewed Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection by Marissa King.

King is Professor of Organizational Behaviour at the Yale School of Management, where she developed and teaches a popular course entitled Managing Strategic Networks.

© milkos/123rf.com

The reason why people don’t find their next job from their close friends… is because their close friends know the same things they do…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

… 138 studies examining personalities… came up with a stunning conclusion: extroversion has very little to do with what your network looks like…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

You have to have some sort of network… Loneliness is the seventh biggest cause of premature death in the United States… Connecting is hard…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

... five really good studies… found that others like us more than we know… The virtual world made things very hard…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Sitting next to people at work is a stronger predictor of friendship than a common religion, being of the same age, having similar hobbies, or your marital status…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Description by Penguin Random House:

Yale professor Marissa King shows how anyone can build more meaningful and productive relationships based on insights from neuroscience, psychology, and network analytics.

Conventional wisdom says it’s the size of your network that matters, but social science research has proven there is more to it.

King explains that the quality and structure of our relationships has the greatest impact on our personal and professional lives.

As she shows, there are three basic types of networks, so readers can see the role they are already playing: Expansionist, Broker, or Convener.

This network decoder enables readers to own their network style and modify it for better alignment with their life plans and values.

High-quality connections in your social network strongly predict cognitive functioning, emotional resilience, and satisfaction at work.

A well-structured network is likely to boost the quality of your ideas, as well as your pay.

Beyond the office, social connections are the lifeblood of our health and happiness.

The compiled results from dozens of previous studies found that our social relationships have an effect on our likelihood of dying prematurely — equivalent to obesity or smoking.

Rich stories of Expansionists like Vernon Jordan, Brokers like Yo-Yo Ma, and Conveners like Anna Wintour, as well as personal experiences from King’s own world of connections, inform this warm, engaging, revelatory investigation into some of the most consequential decisions we can make about the trajectory of our lives.




