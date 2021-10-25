Business Unity SA heads to court seeking declaratory order on mandatory jabs





Business Unity South Africa is approaching the courts for clarity on mandatory vaccination

CEO Cas Coovadia says the lobby group wants a declaratory order stating that mandatory jabs are lawful and constitutional

He says a court order will help South African businesses make a decision on introducing vaccination policies

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) wants legal certainty on Covid-19 vaccine mandates in the workplace.

The lobby group is headed to court in an effort to obtain a declaratory order that will confirm the legality and constitutionality of mandatory vaccination policies in SA.

Busa CEO Cas Coovadia says declaratory order will encourage more businesses to implement vaccination mandates for all staff.

"In this sort of context it's very useful to have legal certainty, and that's why we are going for the declarator", he tells CapeTalk.

We just felt that to enable businesses to make the decision with more certainty, to have a declaratory [order] in our hands would be very useful, it provides legal clarity and certainty... and then we can move ahead with speed on this and more and more firms can implement this. Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity South Africa

We know that the occupational health and safety regulations do allow firms to implement mandatory vaccination requirements under certain cirumstances. Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity South Africa