Business Unity SA heads to court seeking declaratory order on mandatory jabs
- Business Unity South Africa is approaching the courts for clarity on mandatory vaccination
- CEO Cas Coovadia says the lobby group wants a declaratory order stating that mandatory jabs are lawful and constitutional
- He says a court order will help South African businesses make a decision on introducing vaccination policies
Business Unity South Africa (Busa) wants legal certainty on Covid-19 vaccine mandates in the workplace.
The lobby group is headed to court in an effort to obtain a declaratory order that will confirm the legality and constitutionality of mandatory vaccination policies in SA.
Busa CEO Cas Coovadia says declaratory order will encourage more businesses to implement vaccination mandates for all staff.
"In this sort of context it's very useful to have legal certainty, and that's why we are going for the declarator", he tells CapeTalk.
We just felt that to enable businesses to make the decision with more certainty, to have a declaratory [order] in our hands would be very useful, it provides legal clarity and certainty... and then we can move ahead with speed on this and more and more firms can implement this.Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity South Africa
We know that the occupational health and safety regulations do allow firms to implement mandatory vaccination requirements under certain cirumstances.Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity South Africa
Legal people that I have been speaking to and who have done some work on this are pretty certain that it bears constitutional muster and that it would be legal.Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity South Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_162126372_close-up-of-vaccination-with-syringe-in-upper-arm-focus-on-the-needle-blue-background.html?vti=noim2teq9o9e0itx19-3-26
More from Business
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness
Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.Read More
Altron declares interim dividend of 7 cents per share
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Altron CEO Mteto Nyati.Read More
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis.Read More
Aspen Pharmacare launches one of world's largest anaesthetic production lines
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stavros Nicolau of Aspen Pharmacare.Read More
Eskom coal suppliers Exxaro, Seriti Resources to build solar plants at its mines
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke.Read More
Gwede Mantashe 'irrationally looks after coal' as the world jumps ship
John Maytham interviews Energy Sector Specialist Hilton Trollip.Read More
Numsa strike ends with R600m cost to economy, 'potential for job losses is high'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Miriam Altman, Director of Altman Advisory and Commissioner at the National Planning Commission.Read More
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes.Read More
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself
Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money ShowRead More