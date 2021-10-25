Aspen Pharmacare launches one of world's largest anaesthetic production lines
Aspen Pharmacare has launched one of the largest production lines of anaesthetics in Africa.
The company is a contract manufacturer of Covid-19 vaccines for Johnson & Johnson.
The value of shares in Aspen has more than doubled over the past year.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Stavros Nicolau, Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development at Aspen Pharmacare (scroll up to listen).
We are looking by February next year to expand capacity to… 450 million doses of vaccine.Stavros Nicolau, Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare
It’s off the back of South Africa’s single-biggest pharmaceutical investment ever… It turns Gqeberha into one of the largest manufacturing sites of anaesthetics globally…Stavros Nicolau, Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare
… 95% or more will be for export… Right now, we are importing all these products…Stavros Nicolau, Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare
Aspen is looking to expand its vaccine capabilities… It’s a travesty that we’re importing glass vials, rubber stoppers…Stavros Nicolau, Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare
Why invest in Gqeberha? … We’re quite happy with the infrastructure…Stavros Nicolau, Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/covid_drugs.html?sti=nqk8lawsv9sd6j33gz|&mediapopup=143122635
More from Business
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness
Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.Read More
Altron declares interim dividend of 7 cents per share
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Altron CEO Mteto Nyati.Read More
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis.Read More
Eskom coal suppliers Exxaro, Seriti Resources to build solar plants at its mines
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke.Read More
Business Unity SA heads to court seeking declaratory order on mandatory jabs
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Business Unity South Africa CEO Cas Coovadia about the lobby group's court action.Read More
Gwede Mantashe 'irrationally looks after coal' as the world jumps ship
John Maytham interviews Energy Sector Specialist Hilton Trollip.Read More
Numsa strike ends with R600m cost to economy, 'potential for job losses is high'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Miriam Altman, Director of Altman Advisory and Commissioner at the National Planning Commission.Read More
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes.Read More
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself
Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money ShowRead More