Aspen Pharmacare launches one of world's largest anaesthetic production lines





Aspen Pharmacare has launched one of the largest production lines of anaesthetics in Africa.

The company is a contract manufacturer of Covid-19 vaccines for Johnson & Johnson.

The value of shares in Aspen has more than doubled over the past year.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Stavros Nicolau, Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development at Aspen Pharmacare (scroll up to listen).

We are looking by February next year to expand capacity to… 450 million doses of vaccine. Stavros Nicolau, Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare

It’s off the back of South Africa’s single-biggest pharmaceutical investment ever… It turns Gqeberha into one of the largest manufacturing sites of anaesthetics globally… Stavros Nicolau, Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare

… 95% or more will be for export… Right now, we are importing all these products… Stavros Nicolau, Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen is looking to expand its vaccine capabilities… It’s a travesty that we’re importing glass vials, rubber stoppers… Stavros Nicolau, Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare