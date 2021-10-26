Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding extended until Saturday





More dark days are ahead for South Africans after Eskom announced the extension of Stage 2 power cuts

The power utility says it's battling with a shortage of generation capacity

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will continue from 9am on Tuesday until 5am on Saturday.

The power utility says load shedding has been extended due to a shortage of generation capacity.

Eskom says there have been further delays to returning some generating units to service, which has exacerbated its capacity constraints and prevented the utility from replenishing emergency reserves for the week ahead.