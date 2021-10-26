Eskom's generation system under strain and capacity is a big problem, says COO





Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer says limited generation capacity is holding the power utility back

Eskom execs briefed the media on the state of the system on Monday

Picture: Eskom

Eskom has a constrained generation system, says chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer.

Oberholzer says the power utility doesn't have the luxury to take generating units offline to conduct extended maintenance.

He says recent events, including the explosion at Medupi Power Station in August, a fire at Kendal Power Station in September, and the latest tripping of the reactor unit at Koeber Power Station, have all exacerbated the situation.

"Over and above the challenges that we have at the coal-fired power plants, we have these additional incidents that is making the available capacity a really big challenge, he tells CapeTalk.

Eskom briefed the media on the state of the system on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday morning, the power utility announced that Stage 2 load shedding will be extended until Sunday due to a shortage of generation capacity.

We sincerely regret having to implement load shedding but in order to protect the integrity of the system, and not to have disaster going forward, unfortunately, this is what we are going to have to do. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Eskom's generation system is under strain. We have a constrained system, we have a system that is unfortunately still unreliable and unpredictable. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom