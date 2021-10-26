Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:45
Join the SA Cities Network Urban Festival 27 - 29 October, Langa, Cape Town
"It was a setup" - Zille says clip on DA coalition with ANC taken out of context

26 October 2021 9:46 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
ANC
DA
Helen Zille
Zille
coalition politics

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA federal chair Helen Zille about the opposition party's coalition strategy.
  • Helen Zille says the audio clip in which she discusses a DA coalition with ANC was recorded without her knowledge in 2019
  • In the clip, Zille is heard saying that the DA must consolidate its support to 20% and enter a coalition with the ANC
  • The DA federal chair says the clip has been edited and taken out of context after she was tricked by a former DA colleague
  • Zille maintains that she has always been open to realigning with other parties if there are common values
Helen Zille was announced as the DA's new Federal Council chairperson on 20 October 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

"It was a setup, it was a trap."

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille says the 2019 audio clip of her discussing a possible coalition with the ANC has been edited and taken out of context in order to mislead voters.

An audio clip surfaced over the weekend in which Zille says the DA must reach 20% support and enter a coalition with the ANC.

RELATED: Leaked DA strategy about ANC coalitions - Election Analyst Dawie Scholtz unpacks

Zille says the audio was recorded at a craft beer pub at OR Tambo's Airport during a "casual conversation" with the DA's former Johannesburg caucus leader Funzela Ngobeni.

She claims Ngobeni and others have waited until the municipal elections to share the misleading, edited audio from two years ago.

I was a little bit surprised, I suppose in retrospect, by how they were pushing the conversation into a particular direction

Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

Quite unknown to me, I was being recorded and they have carefully edited out the context of that discussion, taken a short clip, waited for two years now that the context was entirely changed, and a week before the election now release it as if it means something that it does not mean at all.

Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

Zille maintains that she has always been open to forming alliances with other political parties if they have shared values.

She says the DA can't form a coalition with the current ANC but she claims that things could change in the future when the ANC splits apart.

Over the next 10 to 15 years, the ANC is going to come apart, it is going to splinter. Some are going to go in the EFF's direction, some in the DA's direction. We have to build the rational centre of South African politics. We have to make sure that the rational centre constitutes the majority because I believe that most voters are rational and understand that we need each other in a non-racial system to make South Africa work. That was my analysis and it always has been and there is nothing new about it.

Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

RELATED: DA is disingenuous and doesn't have a track record of governing well - Croucamp

Zile says the DA is open to realigning politics based on common values, such as non-racialism, the rule of law, constitutionalism, social market economy, and the separation of party and state.

However, she says voters do not want coalition governments, which is why she has been working her "backside off" to win a 50% plus one majority in Nelson Mandela Bay.

It is realistic for the DA to get 30%, that is absolutely true. But in a system where coalitions are going to often form the basis on which governments are established, then one needs to look at the best and most solid block one can get. But there is a very easy cure for coalitions, and that is to get the DA 50% plus one, and then we don't have to go into a coalition.

Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

People hate coalitions. They've seen what coalitions have done with their complete instability and the jumping of smaller parties from one side to the other.

Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA



