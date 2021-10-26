Australia plans to introduce parental consent for under-16s using social media





Australia announced on Monday a plan to introduce parental consent for under-16-year-olds to use social media

This follows leaked research from Facebook that the use of social media has a negative impact on teenagers

Recently China introduced limits on children's use of social media and gaming in particular

The Australian government has unveiled plans to make social media companies obtain parental consent for users under the age of 16, with multimillion-dollar fines for failing to comply with the regulations.

It's a tech issue, a social issue, and it is a political issue. Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

China has recently been clamping done on the use of social media by children, gaming in particular.

China led the way. Some call it censorship, some may call it responsibility or even pragmatism. Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

While many western human rights groups were critical of the restrictions imposed by China, now Australia is following suit, says Davies.

This week Austalia revealed plans to legislate the use of social media that will require parental consent for children under the age of 16.

If made law, the Online Privacy Bill by Australian politicians, would make Australia the most stringent country in terms of age control for social media. Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte

He says breaches could result in tech companies receiving hefty fines of 10 million Australian dollars.

The company most mentioned in this regard is Facebook he notes, as well as all associated companies including WhatsApp, dating apps, and the anonymous forum Reddit.

Even facebook's own research recently found particularly that teenagers are using upwards of 15% less take-up of social media in recent times. Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

He says this leads to a question of whether the social media companies are becoming more aggressive in their marketing practices.

Are they trying to get kids hooked by whatever means onto social media? Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

He says as a father himself these issues are of great concern.