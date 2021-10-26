These are the latest quack remedies being touted as cures for Covid
- Eating hula hoops, doing yoga, and avoiding avos and brinjal are just some of the 'remedies' being touted as cures to 'long-Covid'
Doctors in the UK are growing increasingly concerned by nonsense remedies being touted as treatments for long-Covid.
Some of the cures being suggested on social media include eating Hula Hoop (British savoury snack), and avoiding avocados and brinjal.
The NHS Director in England has actually published a warning about this, saying, please do not believe these are proper treatments.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Cryotherapy, in other words, sitting around in cold rooms - that doesn't do it!! But some people believe it.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
In April last year, then US President Donald Trump horrified medical professionals when he suggested a few ideas on how to kill the virus.
"The disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning. It gets in the lungs" he told reporters during a White House press briefing.
The suggestion was swiftly dismissed as a possible treatment by US coronavirus response team expert Dr Deborah Birx.
