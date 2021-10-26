These are the latest quack remedies being touted as cures for Covid





- Eating hula hoops, doing yoga, and avoiding avos and brinjal are just some of the 'remedies' being touted as cures to 'long-Covid'

© fizkes/123rf.com

Doctors in the UK are growing increasingly concerned by nonsense remedies being touted as treatments for long-Covid.

Some of the cures being suggested on social media include eating Hula Hoop (British savoury snack), and avoiding avocados and brinjal.

The NHS Director in England has actually published a warning about this, saying, please do not believe these are proper treatments. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Cryotherapy, in other words, sitting around in cold rooms - that doesn't do it!! But some people believe it. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

In April last year, then US President Donald Trump horrified medical professionals when he suggested a few ideas on how to kill the virus.

"The disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning. It gets in the lungs" he told reporters during a White House press briefing.

The suggestion was swiftly dismissed as a possible treatment by US coronavirus response team expert Dr Deborah Birx.

Check out the video below:

RELATED: That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant