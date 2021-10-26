Lexus LS 500: A luxurious journey of calm awaits

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
A Nun and the Pig: Tales from South Africa by Dr. Treive Nicholas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Trieve Nicholas
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Get R35 off Uber trip to and from voting station – here’s how… Not sure how to get to a voting station on Monday? Uber is lending a hand – tell your friends. 28 October 2021 3:14 PM
SPCA launches 'do it yourself deli' for dogs to taste and choose their own food Pippa Hudson talks to Belinda Abraham, Cape of Good Hope SPCA Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager. 28 October 2021 2:02 PM
Part of Police Act which allows warrantless searches unconstitutional - Concourt Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to attorney and legal analyst William Booth following the Concourt judgment on warrantless... 28 October 2021 11:38 AM
View all Local
Pravin Gordhan and Eskom board need to go, says Mbhazima Shilowa Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to columnis and former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa about SA's electricity crisis. 28 October 2021 3:56 PM
Political Analysis: KZN 'hotspots of violence' in run-up to elections Refilwe Moloto speaks to honorary research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Law Mary de Haas. 28 October 2021 10:14 AM
READ FULL STATEMENT: Quinton de Kock apologises, will take the knee Quinton de Kock apologies to his teammates and the fans and added he meant no disrespect to the West Indies team. 28 October 2021 9:51 AM
View all Politics
Offshore diversification in a global universe Approximately 2 500 PPS clients with honours or higher qualifications have emigrated in the last year. 28 October 2021 3:15 PM
Eskom is near total collapse. I don’t trust that it can recover – energy expert Bongani Bingwa interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 28 October 2021 2:17 PM
SAB to produce 100% of its own electricity from renewable sources by 2025 Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 28 October 2021 10:07 AM
View all Business
Small Dorp Tour: Tranquil serenity of the Boskloof Valley in Clanwilliam Lester Kiewit speaks to Greta Swart Spokesperson at Boskloof Swemgat Accommodation on his virtual tour of small towns. 28 October 2021 11:37 AM
What is the Metaverse and why is Mark Zuckerberg taking Facebook there? John Maytham speaks to Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen. 28 October 2021 8:20 AM
SA-made Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid going for R413 000 Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 27 October 2021 2:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
View all Sport
Be afraid. Be very afraid… it’s time for the 17th annual Horror Fest! Lester Kiewit interviews Paul Bloem, founder of the annual Horror Fest. 27 October 2021 3:17 PM
Shante, you stay! Drag finally getting cred as an art form in SA, performers say Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to drag performers Terry Fortune and Alexander Tabisher about the history of drag culture... 27 October 2021 1:44 PM
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store. 26 October 2021 3:02 PM
View all Entertainment
Germany deploys 1000 police officers to border with Poland Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Michael Oti. 28 October 2021 11:24 AM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea. 26 October 2021 10:48 AM
View all World
African countries scapegoating LGBTI people with discriminatory laws - activist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Gender Dynamix health advocacy officer Savuka Matyila. 28 October 2021 1:54 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
View all Africa
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy. 27 October 2021 11:01 AM
'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT. 26 October 2021 11:30 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Lexus LS 500: A luxurious journey of calm awaits

26 October 2021 9:44 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Sponsored
Lexus
Sponsored Content
Lexus LS 500

Enter a peaceful sanctuary like no other.

The sixth-generation Lexus LS 500 takes you on a journey of leisure and is designed with the inspiration of you in mind. Our _Takumi _craftsmen and engineers created this bespoke vehicle to ensure it is a whisper haven during every drive. As the interior halts the interference of excessive noise in the cabin, you’ll be sure to travel in style and comfort as often as possible.

Every drive to your destination will be that much more enjoyable with an enhanced Adaptive Variable Air Suspension system, a finely tuned engine and advanced tyres to accomplish ultimate sound dampening in the Lexus LS range. Not to mention the skilfully crafted interior and seat cushions that reduce unwanted noise and vibrations for top-class comfort for the driver and passengers during long journeys. Wherever you are off to, you’ll be able to immerse yourself in the environment you’ve come to visit and be unbothered by other unnecessary vehicle sounds.

The whole Lexus LS range is designed to be futuristically quiet and the Lexus LS 500h, specifically, is a luxurious cocoon from the world outside. The exclusive silent hybrid engine is eco-friendly and produces lower carbon emissions – making it the perfect sedan that encompasses calming energy on every journey.

Not only is the Lexus LS range delightfully peaceful, but the luxury vehicle will ensure that you have no worries along the way. With the All-Speed Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Trace Assist, you’ll get to your destination safely and peacefully. And since you’ll have luggage to take with you, the hands-free Power Luggage Boot allows you to load up the Lexus LS 500 with ease.

Take the time off to appreciate the sound of conversation, music and leisurely travel in the Lexus LS 500 range.

Experience Amazing, visit www.lexus.co.za


This article first appeared on 702 : Lexus LS 500: A luxurious journey of calm awaits




26 October 2021 9:44 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Sponsored
Lexus
Sponsored Content
Lexus LS 500

More from The luxury of conversation with the Lexus LS 500

Lexus LS 500h: For the car lovers and the planet lovers

26 October 2021 9:49 AM

Experience the fusion of hybrid technology, performance and luxury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mike Abel on why luxury isn’t all about showing off

21 October 2021 8:31 AM

Money talks and wealth whispers. Mike Abel explains how a luxurious life doesn’t have to be a flashy one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury

18 October 2021 3:58 PM

African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nthabi Taukobong’s advice on designing luxury living spaces that feel like home

11 October 2021 3:29 PM

South African Interior Designer, Nthabi Taukobong balances both comfort and luxury when creating spaces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chris Weylandt on the long-lasting luxury of the Weylandt empire

1 October 2021 2:53 PM

Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Luxury isn't always material – Clem Sunter thinks of life as a luxury

1 October 2021 2:53 PM

Best-selling author, Clem Sunter has had an adventurous career... Instead of flaunting his success, he chooses to live simply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lexus LS 500: Show them how to Experience Amazing

1 October 2021 12:31 PM

Gift your life that extra bit of luxury with the Lexus LS 500 range.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lexus LS 500: Enhanced, generation after generation

1 October 2021 12:31 PM

Experience features that’ll give you something to talk about in the new Lexus LS 500 range.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration

15 September 2021 6:00 AM

Appreciate the luxury of conversation in the new Lexus LS 500 range.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom is near total collapse. I don’t trust that it can recover – energy expert

Business Opinion

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA

Sport

EWN Highlights

Mashaba blames ANC for SA's energy crisis & load shedding

28 October 2021 4:28 PM

With a R47m price tag, experts welcome deployment of SANDF at hotspots

28 October 2021 4:06 PM

Some of the biggest political parties in the local govt elections

28 October 2021 3:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA