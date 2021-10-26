Lexus LS 500h: For the car lovers and the planet lovers

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
The impact of load shedding on education
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Debbie Shafer
Today at 17:05
Judge Koen dismisses Zuma's claims that Downer 'leaked' his confidential medical information
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 17:45
Join the SA Cities Network Urban Festival 27 - 29 October, Langa, Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mzikhona Mgedle
Latest Local
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store. 26 October 2021 3:02 PM
High Court dismisses Jacob Zuma’s bid to remove prosecutor from corruption case Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso and Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi. 26 October 2021 12:37 PM
'It's been a life of naughtiness' actor Miriam Margolyes on her hilarious memoir John Maytham is joined by veteran British actress Miriam Margolyes to talk about her memoir, This Much Is True. 26 October 2021 12:18 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea. 26 October 2021 10:48 AM
"It was a setup" - Zille says clip on DA coalition with ANC taken out of context Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA federal chair Helen Zille about the opposition party's coalition strategy. 26 October 2021 9:46 AM
Australia plans to introduce parental consent for under-16s using social media Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Martyn Davies of the Deloitte Alchemy School of Management about the proposed plan. 26 October 2021 8:50 AM
View all Politics
75-year-old Blue Train is back on track! "Who on Earth is spending that kind of money on a jolly in this economy?" asks The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 26 October 2021 3:37 PM
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
What it will take for Cape Town to stop depending on Eskom only Africa Melane interviewed energy expert Lungile Mashele. 26 October 2021 2:25 PM
View all Business
Returning elder care to its rightful place in society Pippa Hudson speaks to UCT's Dr Elena Moore's whose research has been deeply focused on the way we care for our elders in society. 26 October 2021 2:47 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me' South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful. 23 October 2021 3:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Quinton de Kock refuses to kneel – withdraws from match against Windies Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 26 October 2021 1:33 PM
Double gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu on juggling athletics and academics Lester Kiewit sits down with South Africa's teenage track star Ntando Mahlangu following his gold medal win in Tokyo last month. 25 October 2021 1:07 PM
Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Bruce Whitfield speaks to Absa head of sponsorship Mtunzi Jonas, Cape Epic managing director Michael Flinn and Cycle Lab founder a... 24 October 2021 5:43 PM
View all Sport
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store. 26 October 2021 3:02 PM
'It's been a life of naughtiness' actor Miriam Margolyes on her hilarious memoir John Maytham is joined by veteran British actress Miriam Margolyes to talk about her memoir, This Much Is True. 26 October 2021 12:18 PM
Crew member who gave Alec Baldwin gun was subject of 'safety complaint’ in 2019 Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin on the set of 'Rust' on Thursday. 25 October 2021 11:39 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea. 26 October 2021 10:48 AM
These are the latest quack remedies being touted as cures for Covid Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe 26 October 2021 9:41 AM
Australia plans to introduce parental consent for under-16s using social media Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Martyn Davies of the Deloitte Alchemy School of Management about the proposed plan. 26 October 2021 8:50 AM
View all World
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
King Mswati's calls for national dialogue rejected by eSwatini opposition CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about the stories making headlines across the continent. 26 October 2021 12:24 PM
More African elephants born without tusks in response to heavy poaching - study Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Elephants Alive CEO Dr. Michelle Henley about the prevalence of tuskless elephants. 25 October 2021 4:52 PM
View all Africa
'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT. 26 October 2021 11:30 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Lexus LS 500h: For the car lovers and the planet lovers

26 October 2021 9:49 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Sponsored
Lexus
Sponsored Content
Lexus LS 500

Experience the fusion of hybrid technology, performance and luxury.

Imagine a flagship sedan that leads with hybrid technology. The Lexus LS 500h does just that, in a transcending manner. With a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine, a total system output of 264kW and a lightweight lithium-ion battery – this is a vehicle that has everything in one, because at Lexus, our main ambition is the happiness of our guests and of the planet.

The Lexus LS 500h is crafted with your journey, your future and the planet’s future as our priority, resulting in a vehicle of true luxury and comfort that drives in harmony with the environment it’s in. The Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and Lexus Multistage Hybrid Drive system enables efficiency as well as performance, with seamless acceleration and no charging needed, allowing the driver to experience the ride in its finest form.

Sub-heading: Sustainably engineered features for a better tomorrow

At Lexus, we take pride in constantly challenging ourselves to develop extraordinary hybrid technology for our vehicles. The Lexus LS 500h encompasses all of our latest eco-friendly features to make it a car that thinks into the future.

The self-charging hybrid system integrates two sources of energy and allows the driver to experience performance and efficiency like never before, without ever having to plug the vehicle in to charge. Now isn’t that amazing? The quietness of the hybrid engine makes any journey pleasant for the driver and for the planet as it is eco-conscious and produces much fewer carbon emissions than standard engines. And if that’s not impressive enough, the Lexus LS 500h produces zero emissions when in electric mode. The long-lasting battery in the hybrid vehicle has an 8-year/195 000km warranty for your peace of mind. However, the battery should not require replacing as its lifespan is designed to match that of the vehicle’s.

Make a difference to your driving performance and to the planet in the Lexus LS 500h.

Experience Amazing, visit www.lexus.co.za


This article first appeared on 702 : Lexus LS 500h: For the car lovers and the planet lovers




