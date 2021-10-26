King Mswati's calls for national dialogue rejected by eSwatini opposition
- The king of eSwatini has called for national talks as protests escalate in the landlocked country
- However, the opposition and civil society groups have rejected his proposal amid ongoing pro-democracy protests
- Africa correspondent JJ Cornish reports on the stories making headlines across the continent
Political and civil society groups in eSwatini have rejected King Mswati’s calls for a national dialogue to discuss the country’s political future.
A delegation from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) visited eSwatini on Thursday and Friday and met with the king after pro-democracy protests intensified this month.
But the opposition and civil society organisations say they aren't interested in a national dialogue, says Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.
RELATED: Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN
Many pro-democracy campaigners claim Mswati has ignored pleas for political reform in eSwatini for years.
Cornish says they've also accused him of having blood on his hands.
Police say 37 people have been killed since the protests began in June but other organisations have accused the the Swazi government of downplaying the death toll.
RELATED: Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters
Meanwhile, Mswati is expected to enter into a month-long seclusion for the annual Incwala ceremony.
But Cornish says it will be difficult for the king to lay low during with the ongoing unrest.
37 people have died in the protests that began in June, protests for democracy... Two people among those 37 died this week.JJ Cornish, Africa Correspondent - Eyewitness News
The opposition and civil society are saying this man has blood on his hands and he just can't call for dialogue and expect for all the protests to end.JJ Cornish, Africa Correspondent - Eyewitness News
The dialogue that he's calling for will take place after the Incwala ceremony starting this week which celebrates the royalty in the kingdom.JJ Cornish, Africa Correspondent - Eyewitness News
